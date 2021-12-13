PHOTO
The Emirates Dermatology Society's fifth annual conference concluded its work in Dubai last week , which lasted for three days, with the participation of 200 doctors from 30 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and India among others .
The conference discussed several important issues, including the impact of COVID 19 on dermatological patients, the promotion of continuing medical education and the identification of the latest findings in modern science in cosmetic medicine, surgery and laser therapy.
Dr Anwar Al Hamadi, head of the Dermatology Division and President of the Conference, said that over the past years, the United Arab Emirates had become one of the leading countries in attracting approved medicines for the treatment of some common diseases, including eczema as well as being the fifth country in the world where biological therapies are available for severe cases of eczema.
According to the international protocols, Al Hammadi added that we could provide psoriasis patients with many treatment options and hereditary hair loss new treatments.
During the conference, Dr Fatima Albreiki, the General Secretary of Emirates Dermatology Society, said a required course launched for medical students, discussing the most common skin diseases and some other illnesses that every medical student should learn during the years of study.
Dr Khadija Al-Jafri, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Emirates Dermatology Society, said that the understanding of the mechanism of atopic dermatitis had improved dramatically in the last six years or so. It leads to developing sophisticated targeted therapy that is more effective and safer for eczema patients than traditional medicines.
She added that she launched a new biological treatment in the UAE and two other medications this year. She noted that it was a long-term treatment to control medium and severe skin diseases, and we expect to license some of them to treat children soon.
Dr Muna Al Murrawy, Deputy of the Emirates Dermatology Association, said that this conference enabled us to exchange experiences and information with the British Society of Dermatology and discuss developments in dermatology. We aspire to expand the scope of participation in the conference from different countries to held the World Conference on Dermatology during the next few years in Dubai .
