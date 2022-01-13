Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : As part of efforts to achieve a cashless, contactless payment system across the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PayBy, the innovative financial technology platform.

In support of the UAE government’s vision to create a secure financial ecosystem for merchants and consumers and its drive towards digital transformation across all sectors, PayBy’s widely accepted, user-friendly and highly secure platform will now be in use across hotels, malls and other tourism establishments.

With the current global concerns around hygiene and safety, the use of PayBy’s system will also play a key role in minimising touch points across the emirate.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Acting Tourism Products Development Director, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our MOU with PayBy is an important step towards a seamless and innovative financial ecosystem throughout Abu Dhabi in line with the national digital transformation which will clearly benefit consumers, visitors and many other stakeholders. At DCT Abu Dhabi, we are committed to the use of state-of-the-art technology to improve the experience for tourists and residents, so the implementation of PayBy’s innovative platform is another key measure in achieving this objective.”

Financial transactions on PayBy are protected by advanced technologies, including an Artificial Intelligence-based fraud management system to detect unauthorised activities, which complies with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS), the international gold standard in this sector. By offering security to guests’ payments at participating establishments and entities across the emirate, PayBy will support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to be a globally renowned, ‘smart’ tourism destination equipped with leading digital infrastructure.

PayBy was launched to offer greater safety, convenience and efficiency to consumers and businesses, and to support the UAE in its digital transformation.

The necessity of social distancing has accelerated the growth of contactless payment solutions, such as PayBy, and has led to increased use of similar systems.

The PayBy app can be downloaded from Google Play, App Store and Huawei AppGallery, or by visiting https://www.payby.com/download

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries. DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About PayBy

PayBy is a fintech company with world-class payment infrastructure that provides a fast, secure, AI-powered, one-stop payment solution. The company is committed to offering unified and inclusive financial services for everyday work and life, connecting with people around the world. PayBy collaborates with a variety of leading institutions, enterprises, and e-commerce platforms, as trusted partners. The PayBy App provides multiple services to users, including contactless and cashless payment and peer-to-peer transfer solutions. Cashless payment enables online and in-store payment. The key payment scenarios include utility bills, parking fees, Abu Dhabi Taxis, and offline merchants such as chain supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, pharmacies. The peer-to-peer transfer function enables users to transfer money instantly via mobile number or within IM platforms.

