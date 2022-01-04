Dubai, UAE : CyberKnight, the pioneer of Zero Trust Security value-added-distribution, today announced its financial results for FY2021. In its second year of operation, CyberKnight processed more than $29 Million in orders realizing a revenue increase of more than 200% over the previous year.

This notable achievement and the rapid growth are the result of substantial investment into high-caliber business development and technical local teams across the Middle East, a keen focus on expanding the breadth of the channel partner ecosystem, successfully delivering extensive high-ROI marketing activities, maintaining strategic customer relationships, and effectively building out a market-leading Zero Trust Security focused portfolio offering.

“It’s been a whirlwind year that has ended well for CyberKnight. As face-to-face customer and partner meetings started happening again, sales cycles progressed, procurement cycles reduced, and in-person marketing events were well-attended. I am extremely proud of the CyberKnight team, who went above and beyond to meet the expectations of our vendors, maintain deep-rooted partner relations, and stayed true to being trusted advisors to regional customers.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.

“In 2021, we saw quarter-on-quarter revenue growth over the same period in the previous year, demonstrating the continued importance of cybersecurity in the enterprise and government segments, as well as a steady market recovery after the pandemic impact of 2020. This led us to overachieve both our top-line and EBITDA in 2021 and over the course of the year, we doubled our team strength, moved to larger offices, and continued to optimize processes by adding further automation to our lead-to-cash management, while running a tight ship around collections.", said Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder & COO at CyberKnight.

-Ends-

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisory and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

