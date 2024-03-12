Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the first and largest fully immersive wellness destination in the Middle East, has become the first wellness resort in Qatar to be certified by Travelife, receiving the Gold Certification in Sustainability by the global accommodation sustainability certification body.

After extensive independent auditing against the Travelife Standard, Zulal Wellness Resort received gold status for its exemplary commitment to sustainability, highlighting commendable efforts in minimising environmental impact, enhancing economic and social benefits for the local community, upholding human rights and fair labour practices, and safeguarding animal welfare and biodiversity.

Holger Glaser, Resort Manager at Zulal Wellness Resort expressed pride in receiving this recognition: "Gold standard certification is a true testament to our commitment to the planet and responsible tourism. As wellness leader in, we believe that wellness goes hand-in-hand with sustainability and feel that it’s our duty to set high standards in sustainability. We are fully commitment to the planet in everything we say and do in short and long term.

As a global leader in accommodation sustainability certification, Travelife sets stringent criteria recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), ensuring that certified properties adhere to high standards in emissions reduction, biodiversity conservation, human rights protection, fair labour practices, child safeguarding, and animal welfare.

Zulal Wellness Resort's Gold Certification success further solidifies its position as a global leader in the wellness, hospitality, and sustainability. Building on the momentum of a record-breaking 2023 marked by nine prestigious award wins, Zulal Wellness Resort continues to set new benchmarks for excellence, and remains committed to its mission of transforming lives through sustainable and holistic wellbeing, while maintaining its dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.

