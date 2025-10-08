Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Zuhair Fayez Company, a leading architecture and engineering company in in the Kingdom, celebrated its fifty-year anniversary, honoring a journey of vision, innovation and lasting impact since its founding in 1975. The unique event, held on Monday, October 6th, coincided with World Architecture Day, adding a symbolic significance to the occasion. The celebration featured the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding with Al Bawani Company to enhance national partnerships and support the implementation of sustainable projects.

National Presence Reflecting Importance

The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, ministers, and senior officials who were keen on participating in Dr. Zuhair Fayez's occasion, appreciating his long journey and extensive relationships spanning decades of work and dedication.

Innovation and National Contribution Legacy

Zuhair Fayez Company's celebration turned into an immersive experience blending the past and the future, embodying the company's vision of employing innovation in the service of humanity and urban development. The event utilized the latest interactive technologies and digital media, including artificial intelligence, to present a visual narrative recounting the company's journey and achievements that have shaped the architectural and engineering landscape in the Kingdom.

A dialogue took place between Engineer Ashraf Khuzandar, CEO of Fayez Leading Solutions for Engineering Consultations (SLFE), and Engineer Bandar Al Saadi, CEO of Zuhair Fayez Company, discussing future challenges and opportunities, emphasizing that the next stage requires bold innovation, sincere commitment, and a vision that makes an impact.

Signing of a Strategic MoU with Al Bawani Company

One of the highlights of the celebration was the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding between Zuhair Fayez Company and Al Bawani to enhance cooperation in major projects aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. In his speech, Dr. Zuhair Hamed Fayez expressed his vision for the upcoming phase, saying:

"The past five decades have been a phase of hard work, continuous achievement, and the consolidation of values on which our current position was built. But in reality, it was only the beginning of the road and preparation for what is to come, for fifty new years that we realized carry responsibilities, challenges, and opportunities. He also called on future generations to continue the legacy based on quality, honesty, and loyalty."

Toward a Brighter Future

With over 1500 specialists and hundreds of landmark projects delivered in the Kingdom, Zuhair Fayez Company continues its journey towards the future with a vision focusing on innovation and sustainability, reaffirming its enduring commitment to its core values that have shaped the company's legacy: innovation, integrity, and trust, while looking forward to a future full of opportunities and achievements that enhance its presence as a driving force for development and construction in the Kingdom and beyond.