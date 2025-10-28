Muscat, Oman — In celebration of Omani Women’s Day, the Zubair Enterprise Development Centre (Zubair EDC) organised the October edition of the Tajribati session; a platform dedicated to sharing success stories and insights from leading entrepreneurs. The session highlighted the achievements of Omani women entrepreneurs and their growing role in advancing the national economy and society. It also reaffirmed the Centre’s continued commitment to empowering women and supporting their participation across diverse commercial and developmental sectors.

The session was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija bint Jaifar Al Said, CEO of the Bahraini-Omani Entrepreneurs Association, who brings extensive experience and an inspiration in the fields of entrepreneurship and community development.

The Tajribati session featured an exceptional lineup of Omani women who have made their mark across various industries. Entrepreneur Kadhia Al Nabhani, owner of Janaan Al Hamra Private School , shared her journey in establishing a private educational institution and overcoming challenges in the education sector. Jamana Al Zadjali , Head of Charity Initiatives & Projects at Al Jisr Foundation, spoke about the role of women in community and charitable work, emphasising the impact of development initiatives in supporting society. Eng. Bahiya Al Shuaibi, Founder & CEO of Global Space and Technology Company, discussed her experience in founding a company specialising in space and drone technology, highlighting the importance of investing in innovation and advanced technologies to strengthen Oman’s knowledge economy.

The session explored women’s success stories in entrepreneurship, the challenges they face in different sectors, and the strategies to overcome them. It also underscored the role of women in community development and in enhancing their leadership presence. Participants emphasised the importance of continuing to empower Omani women and providing a supportive environment that nurtures their talents and enhances their contribution to the national development process.

Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija bint Jaifar Al Said, the patron of the session said, “I am delighted to sponsor this Tajribati session, which highlights the inspiring success stories of Omani women in entrepreneurship and innovation, coinciding with the Sultanate’s celebration of Omani Women’s Day; a moment that reflects the nation’s appreciation for the vital role women play in our development journey.”

“Omani women have proven their excellence across diverse fields, achieving remarkable milestones that make them indispensable partners in progress. Empowering women is not merely a slogan, it is an investment in a brighter, more prosperous future. I commend the efforts of Zubair EDC for its pioneering role in nurturing the entrepreneurship ecosystem”, she added.

Ali Shaker, Head of Sustainability at The Zubair Corporation commented, “This month’s Tajribati session coincides with Omani Women’s Day, underscoring the essential role women play in building resilient economies and communities. At The Zubair Corporation, we believe women’s empowerment is a cornerstone of sustainable development, and through this platform, we continue to celebrate those who inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that enhance women’s presence in business and provide opportunities to share success stories that encourage ambition, creativity, and innovation.”

During her participation in Tajribati, Kadhia Al Nabhani, owner of Janaan Al Hamra Private School said, “Platforms like Tajribati are invaluable for exchanging ideas and experiences that motivate ambitious women. Empowering women, especially in education, directly influences future generations and contributes to a stronger society. Establishing a private educational institution came with many challenges, but through perseverance and belief in our mission, we succeeded in creating a distinguished model in private education.”

Jamana Al Zadjali, Head of Charitable Projects and Initiatives at Al Jisr Foundation added, “Participating in Tajribati is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the important contributions of women to community development. Omani women have proven their ability to create meaningful impact through sustainable initiatives that serve society and support national progress. Such platforms are catalysts for inspiration and collaboration, enabling women to share experiences and strengthen their networks.”

Eng.Bahiya Al Shuaibi, Founder & CEO of Global Space and Technology Company said, “I am honoured to take part in Tajribati, which celebrates the achievements of Omani women and their growing role in shaping the future. My journey in technology and space innovation began with a passion for creativity and a belief in our national talent’s capacity to lead globally. Investing in innovation and advanced technologies is vital to driving Oman’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy.”

The Tajribati series is one of Zubair EDC’s flagship initiatives, held monthly to provide a platform for dialogue, experience-sharing, and peer learning among entrepreneurs. Each session brings together thought leaders, innovators, and business owners to showcase success stories, exchange expertise, and inspire emerging entrepreneurs to pursue growth, excellence, and innovation.

For more information, please contact:

Bosky Dutia

Communications & Marketing Specialist

The Zubair Corporation

Email: bosky.dutia@zubaircorp.com

ww.zubaircorp.com