Muscat, Oman - The Zubair Enterprise Development Centre (Zubair EDC) has successfully completed the economic feasibility study for the Sustainable Tuhlub Project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revolutionising fish feed production and marketing in Oman. The project will utilise Azolla, a nutrient-rich aquatic plant, to develop sustainable and cost-effective fish feed solutions, contributing to food security and the growth of Oman's aquaculture sector in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

This initiative is the result of a strategic partnership between Sustainable Tuhlub (a member of Zubair EDC) and Al Rowad Centre for Consulting and Development, a leading national firm specialising in agricultural and animal consultancy. The study underscores the urgent need for localised fish feed production, given the sharp increase in imported fish feed, which surged 375% from 3,266 tonnes in 2020 to 15,553 tonnes in 2023.

The Sustainable Tuhlub Project marks a significant leap forward in innovation for the fish feed sector, providing environmentally friendly, high-quality nutrition for farmed fish. By leveraging Azolla, the project aims to enhance fish health and quality in aquaculture, reduce reliance on imported feed, and support sustainability goals by utilising natural, renewable resources.

Ali Shaker, Head of ESG and Sustainability at The Zubair Corporation, emphasised the project’s importance, stating that this initiative represents a major step toward achieving self-sufficiency in fish feed production. He noted that the project aligns with Oman’s sustainability goals by reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the local aquaculture sector, highlighting The ubair Corporation’s commitment to supporting innovative projects that contribute to economic growth and environmental responsibility.

Eng. Eid bin Salem Al Shukaili, Director, Al Rowad Centre for Consulting and Development, highlighted the study’s comprehensive approach, explaining that the feasibility study covers every critical aspect—technical, economic, and environmental—to ensure long-term success. He added that the study provides an in-depth analysis of financial viability, operating costs, and environmental compliance to minimise the project’s footprint while maximising its impact.

Zaher bin Salem Al Alawi, CEO, Sustainable Tuhlub, expressed confidence in the project’s potential and stated that with the expertise of Al Rowad Centre and the support of Zubair Centre for Enterprise Development, this initiative will drive a sustainable transformation in fish feed production. He emphasised that the project will not only meet local market demands but also position Oman as a leader in eco-friendly aquaculture solutions.

ZubairEDC remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs through specialised advisory programs, financing opportunities, and strategic partnerships. By supporting innovative projects like Sustainable Talhab, Zubair EDC continues to drive economic diversification and sustainable development across Oman’s key industries. This project is set to be a milestone in Oman's aquaculture industry, fostering innovation, job creation, and sustainability while contributing to the Sultanate’s long-term food security objectives

