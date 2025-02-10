Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Zoom Communications, Inc., an AI-first work platform for human connection, is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its next-generation AI assistant, Zoom AI Companion, in Saudi Arabia. OCI is helping Zoom keep customer data in-region and deliver AI-first solutions. This provides users with AI personal assistants that help prioritize their work and deliver context-driven responses to help prepare for, execute, and follow up after meetings.

Zoom AI Companion helps users streamline their workdays by helping with a range of different tasks, including summarizing meetings, chat threads, and phone conversations, drafting chat messages, creating searchable smart recordings, answering meeting questions, and more, within the Zoom Workplace app. To support compliance with Saudi Arabian regulations while maintaining top-tier performance, Zoom optimized its AI models to run on efficient OCI GPU shapes. The launch of AI Companion in Saudi Arabia builds on the successful market entry of Zoom in Saudi Arabia and aligns with Zoom’s broader goal of supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation as outlined in Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is a key market for Zoom, and we continue to invest in Zoom Workplace and AI Companion to provide solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses here,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering, Zoom. “By optimizing AI Companion to operate efficiently with GPU shapes in a local OCI region, we’re enabling Saudi companies to take full advantage of AI without facing constraints.”

“Oracle and Zoom have a longstanding partnership, and we are pleased to be able to help local businesses in Saudi Arabia leverage AI-first solutions like Zoom AI Companion in their daily operations,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “The successful introduction of AI Companion in Saudi Arabia demonstrates how OCI’s powerful sovereignty capabilities and AI infrastructure are helping the world’s most innovative organizations deploy enhanced AI solutions while meeting regulatory and compliance standards around the globe.”

Zoom selected OCI for its advantages in performance, scalability, reliability, and superior cloud security, which helped Zoom increase its service capacity for concurrent users. Now, OCI is enabling inferencing of Zoom AI Companion in the Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region and the Oracle Cloud Jeddah Region to serve Zoom’s customers in Saudi Arabia.

OCI AI infrastructure accelerates AI inferencing

AI innovators like Zoom are leveraging OCI’s purpose-built AI capabilities to run the most demanding AI workloads faster and more reliably. OCI bare metal GPU instances can power applications that include natural language processing, computer vision, and recommendation systems. Oracle’s dedicated engineering support team works with customers from planning to launch to help ensure success. Compared to other hyperscalers, OCI offers superior technical and economical flexibility including lower pricing, flexible deployments with compute and bare metal, and easier migration of on-premises applications.

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle’s distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle’s distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here. Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge. Multicloud: OCI is physically deployed within all the hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle database services, including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and Oracle HeatWave on AWS. Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

