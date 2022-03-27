ZoodPay to offer BNPL option to Jordanian merchants using Network’s POS solutions

Network International is the first acquirer to adopt BNPL in Jordan

The collaboration will enable millions of offline shoppers to pay in monthly installments for their purchases

Amman- Jordan ( March 2022) ZoodPay, the leading fintech Super App in the Middle East and Central Asia, and Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), have announced a strategic collaboration to provide ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) solutions for Network’s merchants in Jordan.

ZoodPay is Jordan’s first and exclusive BNPL solution provider and is currently available for customers shopping on its own marketplace, ZoodMall, with online partners on websites and apps, or with its offline partners in malls across Jordan. Under the strategic collaboration, ZoodPay will be BNPL-enabled for thousands of Network’s merchant partners, allowing millions of Jordanians to enjoy buying products and services and pay in four (4) monthly installments, without any commission or fees.

This collaboration will bring about immediate go-to-market advantages. Merchants already using Network’s POS terminals will receive an automatic service upgrade as the ZoodPay service will become available during the 2nd quarter of this year without the need for any additional technical integration, just a quick onboarding process with ZoodPay. New merchants will benefit from a specially packaged product including Network’s POS payment solution and ZoodPay’s BNPL service. The two companies will also launch co-marketing campaigns to raise awareness about ZoodPay BNPL’s benefits and drive merchant utilization.

Customers who choose ZoodPay’s BNPL payment option will have a seamless experience. They need to already have downloaded the ZoodPay App, apply for a credit limit and get instant approval. Once approved, the customers will have access to flexible short-time financing and pay in monthly installments with their regular debit or credit cards registered on their account with ZoodPay. At the moment of purchase, the Merchant will need to select ZoodPay as the desired payment method on Network’s POS terminal and generate a QR code that needs to be scanned by the customer using the ZoodPay in-app QR Scanner for the transaction to go through.

Once this simple process is over, the merchant immediately gets paid in full by ZoodPay, while for the customer only 25% of the value will be debited at the time of purchase, and the remaining amount will be debited automatically from his card every 30 days for the next three (3) months, with no commission, nor additional charges.

Commenting on this collaboration, Michael Khoi, Group CEO of OrientSwiss, the parent company of ZoodPay and ZoodMall, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Network International, the market leaders in point of sale and ecommerce payment solutions in Jordan, and work together in order to enhance the country’s payment ecosystem by offering convenient, seamless and secure digital payments to merchants and customers across online and offline platforms. Through this collaboration, we will achieve the fastest, biggest and most cost-efficient deployment of ZoodPay BNPL in Jordan with access to thousands of Network International merchant partners .”

Amjad Al-Sadeq, Network International’s Regional Managing Director, Processing – Levant, added: “In line with our commitment to offer the latest payment solutions to our clients and the Jordanian public, Network International is proud to be the first aquirer to adopt BNPL services domestically. For this purpose we chose to collborate with ZoodPay, as the exclusive provider of BNPL in the country.”

ZoodPay recently completed a $38 million Series B fundraising from leading global and existing investors, including Zain Group’s venture capital arm ‘Zain Ventures’. Previously the company committed to using a big part of this investment to accelerate its growth and expansion across Jordan, stimulating local and cross-border e-commerce transactions through its marketplace and ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ solutions. ZoodPay is contributing to socio-economic development, creating jobs across its market footprint and beyond.

About ZoodPay

Headquartered in Switzerland, ZoodPay has 10 supporting offices servicing the Middle East and Central Asia. ZoodPay’s fintech solution and its marketplace, ZoodMall, have more than 8 million app users and are delivering "Swiss Quality" shopping experience and cross-border services to merchants and shoppers across fast-growing fintech and e-commerce markets in the Middle East and Central Asia – this currently includes Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

About Network International:

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.