Dubai, UAE — Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced numerous enhancements to Zoho One, its all-in-one business software platform, featuring an evolution in the user experience that facilitates easy and secure collaboration. The new Zoho One offers a seamless experience across its 50 applications, putting the user and context at the core. This is one of the most popular Zoho product in the UAE.

"Today’s Zoho One update reimagines the user experience to support the shift from app-based work to a unified platform-driven environment,” said Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho MEA. “Customers are not simply licensing applications with Zoho One. They are choosing peace of mind. They expect Zoho to manage the technology so they can stay focused and productive. With this release, our enhancements deliver exactly that through integrated workflows, contextual insights and connected data".

Launched in 2017, Zoho One has grown into a comprehensive platform that supports more than 75,000 customers worldwide, with users adopting an average of 22 applications per organisation. Zoho’s full ownership of its technology stack ensures strong privacy, security and reliability, allowing businesses to operate with confidence while benefiting from deep and seamless integrations.

Unified Experience

Zoho One’s new user experience interface groups applications into customisable Spaces. Personal Space includes individual productivity tools. Organisational Space houses company-wide communication tools. Department Spaces cover functions such as HR, Marketing and Finance. The unified design standardises search, settings and navigation across all applications. The Action Panel consolidates tasks, approvals and action items from across the system, including job approvals, expense reviews, travel requests and document signatures.

The expanded dashboard brings data from Zoho and third-party apps into one customisable and contextual view. Zoho One now also includes Vani, a visual collaboration space that supports brainstorming and planning using flowcharts, whiteboards, diagrams, mind maps and video calls.

Native Integrations

A unified integration panel gives administrators full visibility into all Zoho-to-Zoho, and Zoho-to-third-party integrations. The Unified Portal consolidates multiple application-specific portals into one interface, including third-party and custom applications. Key configurations such as domain verification can be managed centrally. Zoho One also introduces workflow-driven integrations that span across multiple applications such as Smart Offboarding, which allows organisations to manage department ownership transfers, device data and other offboarding tasks through one workflow.

Unified and Contextual Intelligence

Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, is now more deeply embedded across Zoho One. AI capabilities across various Zoho applications work together to deliver aggregated insights. Zia Hubs automatically organises business information, including contracts from Zoho Sign and meeting recordings from Zoho Meeting. Ask Zia will soon be able to offer quick answers using data pulled from multiple applications to support decision-making.

Pricing and Availability

Zoho One is priced starting at AED 169, per user, per month, when billed annually. It is available globally starting today, with AI features rolling out progressively.

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 130 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

