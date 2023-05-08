- Zoho revealed a customer-centric AI strategy to draw the line between delivering richer customer experience, all the while maintaining its unwavering commitment towards user data privacy.

Dubai : Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, announced that it has incorporated 13 generative artificial intelligence (AI application extensions and integrations, powered by ChatGPT, into various Zoho applications

Generative AI is the latest step along the company's innovation roadmap, blending third-party intelligence with Zia, Zoho's powerful AI engine, which runs on Zoho's secure cloud. Leveraging Zoho's decade-long investment in AI, this integration model greatly improves customer experience, adds considerable value, and better protects user privacy.

"The fusion of ChatGPT's generative AI with our homegrown AI features will provide users with a more intuitive, efficient, and secure experience, reflecting Zoho's deep R&D-first culture," said Hyther Nizam, President, Middle East and Africa at Zoho. "As a technology partner, Zoho's customers continue to rely on us for keeping them ahead of the curve while retaining core tenets like privacy and value, which they have come to respect. We will continue to deliver on this promise without compromise."

Available in its marketplace, Zoho's new generative AI extensions, powered by ChatGPT, complement the broad portfolio of AI technology Zoho already supports. This new technology has been contextually integrated into Zoho's applications and can be leveraged right away by users of all stripes:

Zoho CRM with Generative AI

Extract and summarise key information from customer records

Offer predictive analysis on deals in progress

Create personalized emails and custom templates from scratch

Check content for grammatical errors

Zoho Analytics with Generative AI

Get suggestions and import public datasets into Zoho Analytics. Blend public data with business data to gather insights

Define formulas for KPI metrics

Create SQL queries from your questions in natural language

Create a set of synonyms for table column names

Zoho Desk with Generative AI

Automatically summarise incoming and outgoing tickets

Analyse mood of customer based on tone of request

Generate automatic replies from knowledge base articles

If not enough KB pieces available, track down publicly available information for solutions

Zoho Writer with Generative AI

Suggest headlines, titles, and better word replacements

Fix punctuation and shorten content, when necessary

Ask questions within Writer and integrate answers into document

Zoho Mail with Generative AI

Create emails from scratch

Respond to incoming emails

Generate multiple versions and change tone

Get email summaries

Highlight action items from email

Zoho Cliq with Generative AI

Maintain anytime access to ChatGPT from within messages

Paraphrase incoming messages for faster responses and analysis

Transform message threads into shareable outlines

Shorten or summarise responses to clarify communication

Zoho Social with Generative AI

Aid in producing diverse and engaging content for posts from trending topics

Iterate on style of post to identify the best way to present information

Suggest relevant supporting content and images to be sourced from media libraries or uniquely generated

Optimize existing posts by adding hashtags, removing superfluous words and implementing SEO best practices

Zoho Assist with Generative AI

Generate shareable summaries from sessions, events, chats, and audio calls, including accompanying statistics

Enhance customer service with automatic chat suggestions for technicians and representatives

Modify existing text by rephrasing, translating, or reformatting

Zoho LandingPage with Generative AI

Generate alternative content

Generate suggestions for text type, tone, and character limit for landing pages

Create multiple versions of a single landing page for easier A/B testing

Zoho SalesIQ with Generative AI

Transcribe and summarise conversations

Automatically tag transcripts to enhance searchability and shareability

Message Review

ChatGPT Block in Zobot

Zoho Notebook with Generative AI

Illustrate a custom image, based on any suggestion, to be used as a cover in Notebook

Organize notes via automatic tagging and summarising, or turn them into checklists

Alongside Zoho Blue Pencil, receive grammar, spelling, and word choice suggestions to enhance writing on-the-fly

Zoho DataPrep with Generative AI

Find external datasets

Transform by Example

Formula suggester

Zoho Meeting with Generative AI

Index session transcripts

Generate and download effective keynotes

As part of the announcement, Zoho also revealed its overarching customer-centric AI strategy that focuses on three core tenets: Customer Experience, Customer Privacy and Customer Value. Zoho's developing AI strategy includes platform expansion and an innovation roadmap with a focus on delivering superior customer experience and value while ensuring the highest level of customer privacy and security. Zoho has been executing and implementing AI (Zia) within its product portfolio, developing in-house technology running on the company's private cloud.

In the short term, Zoho will facilitate Zia's integration with third-party intelligence, similar to the introduction of ChatGPT, bringing the newest technology into the company's broad portfolio of business solutions. As Zoho progresses, the company intends to take generative AI technology in-house, ensuring its 90 million global users benefit from intelligent experiences as well as Zoho's leading value and privacy standards. In addition, Zoho is currently developing proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs) capable of conversing, summarizing, paraphrasing, and adapting to new tasks with zero-shot learning techniques, empowering seamless AI-driven communication and knowledge discovery like never before.

