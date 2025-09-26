United Arab Emirates: Zero Gravity, one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs, is getting ready for a major move. A new era is on the horizon for the much-loved venue that has shaped the city’s day-to-night party scene for over a decade.

Since opening in November 2013, Zero Gravity has redefined Dubai’s beach club and nightlife experience, where sunrise swims seamlessly transitioned into sunset sets, and legendary pool parties became the blueprint for the city’s vibrant social calendar.

This is where it all began. Dubai’s beach club scene was redefined at Zero Gravity, from the city’s original all-inclusive pool and beach brunch to Cinema on the Sand and monthly beach clean-ups that set a new standard for community engagement. Even some of Dubai’s most talked-about daytime events trace their roots back here.

The multi-award-winning venue has been the spot for Sky-Lit New Years Eve Beach Festival and for big-name beats and high-octane weekend energy hosting icons like Tiesto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fatboy Slim and Camelphat and live-acts including Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, John Newman and James Arthur.

Now, something even bigger is coming. A bold new space that celebrates everything people love about Zero Gravity - the music, the energy, the sun-soaked days and starlit nights. A concept, that promises a next-level experience designed to elevate the vibe, the energy, and the legacy. Details of the new venue remain under wraps but expect the same unrivalled vibe, at a brand-new address.

About Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is an iconic beach club in the heart of Dubai Marina, known for its glass-fronted pool that overlooks a pristine stretch of private beach and the shimmering Arabian Gulf. For over a decade, this multiple award-winning venue has been a ‘bucket list’ hot spot for visiting tourists and a regular hang out for the city’s sun seekers and party people. Zero Gravity is world famous for its fabulous weekday social events, poolside party brunches, sizzling sunset sessions and international DJs under the stars. It’s the ultimate day-to-night destination in Dubai.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, built for the extraordinary.

Shamal is a diversified investment firm that shapes exceptional opportunities through a distinctive portfolio of investments, experiences, and assets. Every venture we pursue reflects Dubai’s bold ambition, dynamic spirit, and relentless energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master-planned communities, vibrant districts, iconic residences, retail destinations, and commercial spaces. We bring visionary developments to life such as Dubai Harbour, Naïa Island Dubai and Nad Al Sheba Gardens unlocking potential and creating places with purpose.

In hospitality, we invest across the spectrum from luxury to lifestyle to accessible experiences partnering with world-class brands like Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA, and Five Guys.

We are also behind some of Dubai’s most iconic leisure and adventure destinations, including Skydive Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai, XDubai (XLine, XPark by e&, XPark Jr, and Pump Track), and Inflight Dubai. Through these, we curate unforgettable experiences that place Dubai at the forefront of global adventure tourism.