Dubai, UAE – Zero&One, a leading cloud consulting firm specializing in Amazon Web Services (AWS), is proud to announce that it has become one of the first AWS Partners globally and the first in MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey) to attain the prestigious AWS Generative AI Competency. This recognition underscores Zero&One’s commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions and highlights its expertise in deploying AWS’s generative AI technologies.

The AWS Generative AI Competency is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep technical proficiency and proven customer success in building and deploying generative AI solutions on AWS. Zero&One's achievement of this competency reinforces its position as a leader in the cloud consulting space and its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive business transformation.

“AI is pivotal in driving innovation to ensure sustained organizational growth and success," said Ali El Kontar, CEO of Zero&One. "Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency fills us with pride, underscoring our commitment to technology advancement. By investing in our team and fostering their skills, we deliver innovative AI solutions driving customer success. We're excited to collaborate closely with our clients, leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to simplify complex challenges and create tangible values."

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Zero&One has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality cloud solutions and services. The AWS Generative AI Competency further strengthens Zero&One’s portfolio, enabling the firm to offer enhanced AI capabilities to its clients across various industries.

Zero&One’s clients can now benefit from state-of-the-art generative AI technologies, which can transform data into valuable insights, automate complex processes, and create new business opportunities. By leveraging AWS’s robust and scalable AI services, Zero&One is well-positioned to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data and drive innovation.

For more information about Zero&One’s services and its achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency, please visit Zero&One’s website.

About Zero&One

Zero&One is a leading cloud consulting firm specializing in AWS. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Zero&One offers a comprehensive range of cloud solutions and services designed to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Zero&One serves clients across the Middle East and beyond, providing expertise in cloud migration, AI, machine learning, and more.