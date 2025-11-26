Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Zero&One, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced the signing of a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud and AI adoption, modernization, and innovation across key industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This agreement formalizes the strong, existing relationship between the two organizations and represents a significant commitment to the Kingdom’s digital economy. Through this collaboration, Zero&One and AWS will work together to help enterprises modernize legacy applications, migrate from on-premise infrastructure to AWS Cloud, and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency.

As part of the partnership, both organizations will focus on driving joint innovation by combining Zero&One’s industry expertise with the advanced cloud technologies of AWS to develop and localize solutions for the commercial and public sector. The collaboration also includes Zero&One’s RPM program, which helps organizations accelerate their migration to cloud, and BRAiN, an AI Accelerator Program designed to help enterprises move AI use cases from concept to production and achieve measurable ROI.

“Cloud and AI are inseparable drivers of transformation, and this collaboration with AWS allows us to bring both to life for organizations across Saudi Arabia,” said Ali El Kontar, CEO of Zero&One. “Through this Strategic Collaboration Agreement, we’re helping enterprises accelerate their readiness and migration journeys while enabling real AI innovation through programs like RPM and BRAiN — turning ambition into measurable impact aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

“This Strategic Collaboration Agreement between AWS and Zero&One represents a major step forward in accelerating cloud adoption in Saudi Arabia,” said Majd Aldeen Masriah, Director of Enterprise Architecture at Geidea. “With AWS capabilities and Zero&One’s focused expertise, we’re seeing stronger alignment with the Kingdom’s digital transformation vision and greater confidence in how organizations innovate and scale securely in the cloud.”

Through this SCA, Zero&One reaffirms its vision to empower organizations across Saudi Arabia in collaboration with AWS, so that they can innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and lead confidently in the digital era.