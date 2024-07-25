ZEIN Developments unveiled its latest project, Q Mark Square, which spans an area of 1100 sqm in El-Koronfel Villas area in New Cairo, with investments exceeding EGP 350m.

Chairperson of ZEIN Developments Mohamed Aboul-Enein stated that the company always looks to develop its real estate portfolio and expand its scope by offering innovative and high-quality products. The company is keen to be present in the most distinguished and highly demanded areas in the market to reach the largest segment of target customers.

He said that the project covers an area of approximately 1,100 sqm, located in a strategic position in the heart of El-Koronfel Villas area, near major thoroughfares such as North Teseen Street, Suez Road, and the Middle Ring Road. The project is a commercial medical mall consisting of a ground floor, two repeating floors, and an underground basement used as a parking lot.

The ground and first floors are designated for commercial activities, while the second floor is dedicated to medical services to serve the entire area

Chief Commercial Officer at ZEIN Developments Mostafa Fikry explained that the project was designed in coordination with the architectural consultant using the "spaces" theory. This involves designing the project with different architectural blocks, where the ground floor is larger than the first floor to provide outdoor areas for all commercial spaces.

Additionally, the overall volume of the project was considered to meet the legal space requirements according to the regulations of the New Cairo Authority and the New Urban Communities Authority.

Fikry pointed out that the Q Mark Square project was designed with fully glass facades to allow sunlight to reach all units, as natural lighting creates a comfortable and bright environment for visitors.

He emphasized that ZEIN Developments has contracted with major consulting firms, including Arkan Consultants as the engineering consultant and Incomercial for management and operation. They have developed an integrated plan for the project that takes into account sustainable development standards, smart building elements, and maximizes the benefits of the area's aesthetic and natural beauty. The goal is to provide a real estate product that meets customers' aspirations and offers the highest levels of luxury, comfort, and enjoyment.

Chief Sales Officer at ZEIN Developments Mohamed Hamed Abu El-Hawael stated that the company is launching Q Mark Square at competitive and distinctive prices in New Cairo. The total areas range from 45 sqm to 162 sqm, with an average price per square meter starting from EGP 116,000 to EGP 250,000 for commercial units. The total areas for medical units range from 43 sqm to 83 sqm, with an average price per square meter starting from EGP 109,000 to EGP 130,000

He explained that the design of the units has been carefully considered to be exceptional by applying all standard activities and specifications for operating units and storage areas. Additionally, all units are front-facing and each has an outdoor area. The company has launched the project with special offers during the initial phase, including a discount of up to 15%, down payments starting from 5%, and payment facilities extending up to 7 years. There is also a 40% discount on units paid for in full cash.