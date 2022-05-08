LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the new TC53/TC58 mobile computing series featuring innovative technologies that help business leaders and IT decision-makers across industries increase operational efficiency, deploy new capabilities to the front line, and reduce costs. Equipped with the latest 5G and Wi-Fi 6E wirel ess and sensor technologies and the largest, brightest and highest resolution screen in its class, the TC53/TC58 series enables front-line workers in retail, postal/courier and field service organizations to leverage mobile dimensioning, mobile point of sale (mPOS), and connected workforce applications that improve productivity and enhance the customer experience.

The TC53/TC58 series features Zebra Dimensioning™ Certified Mobile Parcel, an industry-first solution that utilizes an integrated Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor to capture parcel dimensions and calculate shipping charges on Zebra mobile computers with the press of a button – saving time researching prices or manually measuring packages. The TC53/TC58 mobile computers are also payment ready with tap-to-pay functionality, providing the freedom to checkout customers from just about anywhere. The versatile devices can also transform into a mobile-driven workstation or a complete fixed or hybrid POS, a two-way push-to-talk (PTT) radio, PBX handset or RFID reader for improved team collaboration and productivity.

Zebra’s innovative mobile computers have been designed with front-line users, workplaces, and workflows in mind, building in ease of use, durability and reliability. The purpose-built TC53/TC58 series offers a new, modern design that accommodates a six-inch advanced edge-to-edge display that allows workers to see more information. Zebra’s industry-leading Intellifocus™ technology enables users to scan items in hand, across a room or on a top shelf rack further improving worker productivity. The TC53/TC58 series also features an integrated 16MP camera, the highest resolution in its class, with optional optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture sharp, detailed photographs to document proof of condition and delivery.

“Businesses today are under intense pressure driven by dynamic changes in consumer demand that impact the customer experience,” said Julie Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “Our new flagship TC53/TC58 mobile computers represent the first in a new generation of Zebra devices that will help organizations redefine service and support levels while giving their mobile workers faster and more reliable access to the information they need to get their jobs done.”

In designing the TC53/TC58, Zebra set out to build a mobile computer that delivers the performance requirements of new wireless technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and CBRS private LTE (U.S. only) with the rugged durability needed in the enterprise. The Zebra TC53/TC58 series is one of the first mobile computers to use composite materials with additive fiber to strengthen the device while maintaining an ergonomic, modern design. This advanced material will be available in select premium models in the second half of 2022.

The TC53/TC58 mobile computing series leverages the power of Mobility DNA™, the industry’s broadest suite of software capabilities that deliver an ideal experience across the entire lifetime of every Zebra device, helping raise mobile user productivity, minimize IT complexities and lower total cost of ownership. Built from an appreciation that every modern hardware decision is really a software decision in disguise, Zebra Mobility DNA enables businesses to increase device security, deploy devices faster, easily manage and control devices and increase worker productivity with new features that let users capture data easier and faster.

