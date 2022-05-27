Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pioneering cCommerce platform Zbooni (zbooni.com) and leading business ecosystem Meydan Freezone (meydanfz.ae) have agreed a strategic partnership to propel the growth of digital commerce businesses in Dubai. The deal will empower entrepreneurs setting up in Meydan FZ with the tools needed to thrive in today’s increasingly digital business environment. In line with Meydan FZ’s objective of providing a holistic hub for new businesses, Zbooni will play a critical role in its fast-developing ecosystem of partners. The Dubai-headquartered start-up will also conduct exclusive workshops and training for Meydan Freezone companies.

On behalf of Meydan Freezone, Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer of Nakheel said, “Dubai is a world-class ecosystem for entrepreneurship and Zbooni shares our vision to empower the next generation of successful start-ups. We look forward to unlocking the value of this partnership and putting our clients in a position to thrive.”

Ramy Assaf, co-founder and CEO of Zbooni said, “This agreement connects the dots for entrepreneurs looking to start a successful business in Dubai. Business licensing, smooth payments and effective sales channels are vital for any legitimate company and through this partnership, company founders can get up and running more quickly and conveniently than ever before.”

With so many businesses today looking to offer digital sales channels to customers, Zbooni’s cCommerce offering enables them to serve customers more efficiently. With the ability to create digital product catalogs, and sell via popular messaging services like WhatsApp, Zbooni is a practical solution which resonates with the SME community and customers alike. Beyond making a sale, Zbooni offers real-time payment links, automation of invoices, and business intelligence that is invaluable to a business owner.

The agreement also expands on Zbooni’s capabilities, so it can help new businesses get set up in Meydan FZ. Through the partnership, Zbooni will be positioned to help its existing and prospective customers with access to a cost effective and friendly Free Zone license.

In 2021, Dubai witnessed a 24 per cent growth in business registration and licensing transactions. Meanwhile, data from Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) at the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) suggests there was a 69 per cent year-on-year growth in issuance of new business licenses. This significant climb in new company formation is not surprising, with a high proportion of people interested in business ownership – for example the Middle East Institute found 84 per cent of youth in MENA want to be entrepreneurs.

To find out more about starting a cCommerce business or to learn how it could complement your existing eCommerce channels, visit zbooni.com.

For business licensing and registrations, head over to meydanfz.ae or call 800 FZ1 (800 391).

About Zbooni

Zbooni is pioneering cCommerce in the MENA region, and since the launch of its app in 2018 has helped thousands of businesses to interact, engage and sell more effectively, powering transactions for hundreds of thousands of customers and generating multimillion dollar sales revenue every month. Its expert team is based across offices in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, scaling rapidly to meet the growing needs of the cCommerce revolution. The Zbooni platform provides tools and solutions that empower businesses, both big and small, to capture orders, accept payments, sell more, and track every order. To find out more about Zbooni, visit www.zbooni.com or download the app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

