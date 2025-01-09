One-bedroom and three-bedrooms with maid room sold out first followed by two-bedroom with maids' room. First of its kind, Townhouse apartments were a resounding success

Dubai, UAE – ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable and award-winning real estate developer in the UAE, proudly announced the overwhelming success it received for its latest development, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN in Al Furjan. Selling over 95% on launch day and completing sales just a few days later, this development solidifies ZāZEN Properties’ leadership in Dubai’s flourishing off-plan real estate market.

With all one-bedroom and three-bedroom units featuring maids' rooms selling out immediately at launch and two-bedroom units following within the next few hours, The Hub Residences demonstrated extraordinary demand from both end-users and investors. The two-bedroom units with maids' rooms, a standout offering across ZāZEN’s portfolio, achieved a 90% sale rate at launch, while 95% of their new product, the Townhouse apartments, were sold on the first day, setting a new benchmark in Al Furjan.

The success of The Hub Residences reflects broader market trends. One-bedroom units remain highly sought after by singles and young professionals, with 35% of apartment seekers favoring this configuration in 2024. Two-bedroom units, popular among small families and investors, accounted for a significant share of buyer interest, while demand for three-bedroom apartments and larger units surged among affluent buyers seeking luxury and space. This trend is fueled by a growing population of high-net-worth individuals relocating to Dubai. To meet this demand, Dubai is set to complete nearly 9,000 villas by the end of 2024 and an additional 19,700 in 2025.[1]

Madhav Dhar, COO and Founding Member of ZāZEN Properties, commented: “The extraordinary success of The Hub Residences underscores the strength of Dubai’s real estate market and ZāZEN’s identity as a trusted brand. Our commitment to creating developments that focus on community and quality, resonates with end-users and investors alike, adding value to how they live and how their investment grows. With record-breaking transaction volumes and rising property values, Dubai continues to shine as a global real estate hub. The diversity of our buyers, representing over 15 nationalities, and the trust built through repeat purchasers and referrals, highlight our unwavering dedication to delivering quality, timely completion, and innovative designs, while positively impacting the environment. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, ZāZEN remains focused on shaping sustainable communities that contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s economic growth and to our community of owners.”

ZāZEN’s ability to build trust within its community is further evidenced by 20% of The Hub Residences’ buyers being repeat customers and 30% referred by satisfied owners. This loyalty reflects the high-quality of homes ZāZEN delivers and its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Strategically located near the Al Furjan metro station and featuring a diverse mix of unit types, The Hub Residences has become a standout choice in a highly competitive market.

The UAE’s real estate market achieved record-breaking growth in 2024, with transaction volumes reaching $170.2 billion (AED 625 billion), reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global real estate hub. Residential property prices climbed by up to 15% in the latter half of the year, driven by rising construction costs and a strong influx of international buyers. Looking ahead, analysts predict continued organic growth in 2025[2], underpinned by increasing property values, new project launches, and higher transaction volumes in both sales and rentals. The UAE Central Bank forecasts GDP growth of 6.2% in 2025, largely supported by the real estate sector’s dynamism.[3]

As Dubai continues its transformation into a global investment powerhouse, ZāZEN Properties remains at the forefront, aligning its projects with the evolving preferences of buyers and investors.

The Hub Residences by ZāZEN is registered under RERA project number 3419. For more information, please visit www.zazen.ae

About ZāZEN Properties:

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has set a benchmark in the Jumeirah Village area, winning multiple accolades, including the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at the International Property Awards. Recently, the ZāZEN brand secured two wins at the Arabian Property Awards and Sustainable Development of the Year at the World Realty Congress Awards. Additionally, the ZāZEN brand was featured among the Top 10 Green Developers, the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC by Construction Week in 2023 and 2024.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens and The Hub Residences, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai’s residential landscape.

