Abu Dhabi: Zayed University (ZU) is proud to announce that it will welcome more than 1700 new students in the 2024/2025 academic year, highlighting the university’s reputation for excellence and its growing appeal to students seeking a top-tier education.

This increased enrolment follows the university’s announcement that it would be expanding its academic programs to offer more choice to students. This expansion covers a wide range of disciplines, which aligns with the UAE’s national agenda and offers students a broad spectrum of enriching educational opportunities.

Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, commented: "We're excited to welcome such a diverse and talented group of new students to Zayed University this year. Having more students will create a new vibrancy on campus. We’re delighted that ZU’s courses continue to be in demand amongst the community in the UAE. We're committed to helping our students achieve their full potential and it’s been great to welcome them during Orientation Week. Together, we'll continue to grow, learn, and inspire each other on this exciting journey."

In addition to the expanded curriculum offerings, Zayed University is also launching a pioneering new initiative to enrich the student experience. The new program called "Uniquely ZU" provides an innovative framework for students to track their co-curricular activities throughout their time at ZU and map them to relevant skills. The program is the first of its kind in the region and focuses on cultivating core competencies such as social engagement, leadership, future readiness, and an agile mindset.

"Uniquely ZU" was developed using benchmarks from similar programs at top universities in Asia, Europe, and North America. The initiative features a points and levels system that records each student's achievements and skills gained outside the classroom. Graduates will then leave ZU with a comprehensive transcript highlighting their achievements in each competency, and crucially with the necessary skills to thrive in their future careers.

Zayed University’s success in attracting a diverse and talented student body aligns with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan and Projects of the 50, which aim to position the nation as a global leader in knowledge and skills development. The university is committed to supporting its students in reaching their academic and personal goals and solidifying its position as a driving force for positive change in the UAE and beyond.