An interactive experience showcasing the allure of Shanghai

Collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai spurs mutual growth and trade opportunities

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Zayed International Airport today welcomed the visit of a senior Chinese delegation to officially inaugurate the launch of the "Meet Me in Shanghai" event. The interactive experience which is taking place from the 6th to 20th May, invites travellers to embark on an immersive journey into the heart of Shanghai’s vibrant culture and cosmopolitan allure.

The launched event was attended by the Deputy General of Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, CEO of Shanghai Airport Authority, and dignitaries from the Chinese Culture Centre. Their visit highlights the strong economic and cultural ties between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, while also enhancing tourism and trade opportunities.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "We are delighted to welcome our partners from the Chinese Tourism Board and Shanghai Airport Authority, a key connection hub that plays a significant role in strengthening the relationship between the two cities. As Abu Dhabi’s new gateway to the world, we are excited to host the 'Meet Me in Shanghai' pop-up at Zayed

International Airport which exemplifies our dedication to enhancing our passengers’ airport experience, complementing our exceptional airport facilities and services. This exciting and interactive event serves as a cultural bridge to Shanghai's captivating allure and renowned landmarks, engaging a diverse global audience and igniting enthusiasm for travel.”

The direct connection between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, with five weekly flights, is an important route between the two cities, offering convenience and seamless connection for travellers.

Zhang Qi, Deputy General of Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said: “We extend our sincere appreciation to Abu Dhabi Airports for their support, and we hope this event can establish stronger cooperation between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi. In this regard, we warmly welcome Abu Dhabi Airports and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi to come to Shanghai and set up promotional events to increase the attractiveness of both cities.”

Feng Xin, President of Shanghai Airport Authority said: “On 12th December 2023, Shanghai Airport Authority signed an MOU with Abu Dhabi Airports, which aims to mutually encourage communication and cooperation of airport management, operation, and marketing. The launch of 'Meet Me in Shanghai' pop-up event is the first promotional event to inaugurate the MOU, and it is surely a very meaningful one. This time, the event has been jointly organized by airports, tourism authorities, and local airlines from both Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, which is a strong gesture to show confidence and ambition to spur the vitality of air travel and tourism market between the two cities by all the participating parties. We envision that through our collaborative efforts, a warm and amicable relationship between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi will be fostered, leading to increasing flights that will bring us closer together.”

The current surge in global travel demand is providing further impetus to cement the longstanding relationship between the two nations, driven by investments, trade alliances, and cultural exchange. Beyond merely showcasing Shanghai's charm and attraction, this campaign emphasises the strategic importance of elevating the quality of travel convenience and airport experience for travellers worldwide.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Abu Dhabi Airports also oversees Abu Dhabi Duty-Free and Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

About Shanghai Airport Authority:

Shanghai Airport Authority (AVINEX) is a state-owned enterprise that was founded in 1998. AVINEX is responsible for the operation and management of Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (SHA). AVINEX aims to offer the best airport experience for centuries. In 2023, for the two airports in Shanghai, the total throughput of passenger number reached 97.0 million, and the total throughput of cargo reached 3.8million tons, which makes Shanghai the 7th largest city in the world in terms of air passengers and the 3rd largest city in terms of cargo volume.