The Zayed International Airport showcases how infrastructure can be designed to integrate with environmental considerations. Managed by Dorsch Global, the project is deployed of sustainable landscaping practices to address the unique environmental challenges of the region. This initiative reflects a practical approach to balancing operational requirements with ecological responsibility, showcasing how modern airports can incorporate innovative solutions into their development.

Spanning 480,000 square meters of meticulously crafted green spaces, the project redefines sustainable landscaping in the region and solidifies Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a hub for innovation and environmental stewardship.

Its singular vision was to create an iconic and welcoming environment while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability. To achieve this, the project focuses on water conservation by utilizing native and local plants, which significantly reduce water dependency and enhance biodiversity. Solar power systems were also integrated to minimize energy consumption, further emphasizing the project’s commitment to sustainability.

“This project is more than just a development – it’s a symbol of our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Khaled Abbas, Regional Director of Landscape and Client Relationship at Dorsch Abu Dhabi. “By using local resources and innovative technology, we’ve set a new standard for green infrastructure in the Middle East.”

The Abu Dhabi New Airport Landscaping Project stands out as a landmark initiative, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in large-scale infrastructure development. Among its key achievements is a 50% reduction in water usage, made possible by incorporating volcanic soil products sourced from Hungary, which retain moisture more efficiently. Native and local plant species were prioritized to ensure compatibility with the desert environment, significantly reducing water requirements compared to imported species.

The project also avoided tapping into groundwater aquifers, preserving these vital resources for future generations. By integrating features such as 18-meter-high sand dunes that balance aesthetic appeal with functional design, the project demonstrates how sustainability and architectural harmony can co-exist. This approach not only lowers water consumption but also enhances biodiversity and fosters resilience within the landscape, serving as an innovative model for future developments in arid regions.

Facing and overcoming challenges played an important role in shaping the outcome of the project.

“The site’s proximity to the sea presented technical hurdles, such as a high-water table and underground cavities, which we addressed through creative solutions like integrating retaining walls with plantation features”, emphasized Abbas.

These measures have ensured the project-maintained safety and aesthetics without compromising its sustainability goals.

The project’s success can also be attributed to the strong relationship between Dorsch and its clients. Open communication and proactive problem-solving were central to building trust and aligning on bold decisions.

“Clients appreciate when their needs are prioritized over profits. By focusing on best practices and innovation, we were able to achieve their goals while staying true to our sustainability mission,” Abbas added.

The Abu Dhabi New Airport Landscaping Project exemplifies the growing emphasis on sustainability and innovation shaping the future of landscape design in the Middle East. By integrating renewable energy sources, smart irrigation systems, and sustainable materials, the project addresses the region’s challenges of extreme weather and water scarcity while creating climate-resilient landscapes.

For Dorsch, this project is not just a milestone - it represents a commitment to advancing sustainable development across the region. Building on this foundation, Dorsch remains dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and environmentally responsible practices to create infrastructure that harmonizes with its environment and supports long-term resilience.

Abbas said: “Dorsch’s approach to sustainability is grounded in the belief that continuous innovation and adaptation are essential in today’s fast-evolving landscape of sustainable design. By staying ahead of emerging trends and embracing cutting-edge technologies, we ensure that our projects not only meet present needs but also anticipate future challenges.”

Project Highlights:

Location: Abu Dhabi New Airport

Area: 480,000 square meters

Sustainability Features: Native and local plantations, solar power integration, water conservation measures, water usage reduction

Innovations: Multi-level sand dunes and volcanic soil for water efficiency

Impact: A model for sustainable infrastructure in the UAE and beyond

As Abu Dhabi solidifies its position as a global leader in sustainability and innovation, projects like the Abu Dhabi New Airport Landscaping Project underscore the nation’s unwavering commitment to environmentally conscious development. This achievement sets a powerful precedent for the Middle East and beyond, proving that visionary design and environmental stewardship can work hand in hand to shape a brighter future.