Zayard Developments company announced its expansion plans in the Egyptian real estate market through its distinctive project "Zayard Memora", in Green Belt in New Sheikh Zayed City, as this project is part of its strategy to offer a different concept of real estate development based on innovation, strategic location selection, and strong partnerships.

For his part, businessman Mohamed Shehata, Zayard Developments Chairman, said that the project reflects the company's philosophy in offering a "Boutique compound" that combines quality of life with integrated services typically found in large projects, but with a smaller number of units, providing clients a residential experience within more privacy and distinction.

He pointed that the project features a modern design that emphasizes sustainability and fine details such as lighting, with various delivery options, whether fully finished or semi-finished, which contributes in supporting exporting Egyptian real estate and enhancing its competitiveness, as the company aims to implement real estate projects that applies the aspirations of local and foreign clients.

He added that entring the real estate development field represents an extension for his long career in real estate investment, which began more than 20 years ago, as he used to purchase properties in promising areas that witnessed strong governmental development initiatives, which generated high investment returns.

He assured that real estate is a long-term investment, pointing that within the delivery of any project, the client achieves strong returns within four years, and this is what encouraged him to transform from a mere units investor to a real estate developer offering a different product that meets client needs and aligns with market developments.

He pointed that the biggest challenge the company faced on launching, was the fierce competition within the market, which prompted the team to spend more than a year and a half accurately studying the location and design of "Zayard Memoria" project.

He emphasized that the company's strong financial solvency, strategic location selection, and client's trust are key factors for success and sustainability in the real estate market, assuring that perseverance and hard work are essential elements for any success, besides the company includes a group of young investors who support each other.

Businessman Mohamed Shehata stated that his entry into the field of real estate development was a personal dream driven by his love of real estate investment, assuring that anyone successful in his field should invest in real estate. He expressed his gratitude to his father, who was a source of trust and support and his primary mentor on his path to success, leaving a distinctive mark on every work he did.