Riyadh: Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for Water and Sewage Treatment Plants Project at Land Ports through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). The project will be tendered under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) model, with a contract duration of 15 years, including the construction period.

The project will be implemented on ten land ports across the Kingdom. These include Al Batha, Salwa, Al Khafji, Al Raqi, Jadidat Arar, Al Hadithah, Halat Ammar, Al Durrah, Al Wadiah, and Empty Quarter. The project encompasses the design, construction, expansion, and refurbishment of plants and related assets, including networks. Additionally, it will include the supervision of the construction activities.

In addition to the above, the project involves overseeing the daily operations of the plants and related assets, management of network operations, recording and reporting on operations, and ensuring alternative water and sewage treatment supply in case of interruption. Furthermore, it includes the performance of preventive maintenance for plants, networks, and related assets, cleaning of civil structures and plants, provision of spare parts and replacements, recording and reporting of maintenance, execution of lifecycle replacements and repairs, and monitoring of maintenance activities.

ZATCA and NCP invite local and international investors interested in the project to visit the NCP website and review the EOI document. All interested companies should submit their EOI by 30, June 2024 at 3:00 pm KSA time. ​

For more information, please contact: media@ncp.gov.sa