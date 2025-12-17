Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Zand, an AI and blockchain-powered digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, has achieved ISO certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISO 27001), and for Privacy Information Management Systems (ISO 27701). Significantly, these certifications make Zand the first bank in the Middle East region to meet these internationally recognized standards for Web3 services, such as digital asset custody, smart contract management, and bridging TradFi and DeFi. This achievement reflects Zand’s alignment with, and continuous commitment to implementing and reinforcing best practices to protect data and scale security.

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 27001 is the leading international standard focused on information security, and ISO 27701 provides a globally recognized framework for privacy protection.