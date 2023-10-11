The ZainTECH eco-friendly stand built utilizing recycled material and designed for reuse, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability principles

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, announces its inaugural participation at GITEX Global 2023, the largest ICT and technology exhibition and conference in the Middle East, taking place in Dubai, UAE, 16-20 October. The company’s stand will be located at number C10 in Hall 21 within the Exhibition Center.

Since ZainTECH was launched two years ago in October 2021 at GITEX, it has been on a rapid journey of development, playing a pivotal role in the evolution of Zain Group’s ‘4Sight’ profitable growth strategy and core telecom business. It will be utilizing its participation at GITEX Global to showcase its cutting-edge portfolio of products and digital solutions spanning cloud, cybersecurity, data services, and drones and robotics.

Since its inception, ZainTECH has positioned itself as a catalyst for the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region, providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, which will be featured at the stand.

During GITEX Global 2023, Zain plans to make several strategic announcements, highlighting its ongoing focus on industry collaborations, development and implementation of emerging technologies, and sustainability, all geared towards empowering enterprises and government entities with future-proof solutions.

Commenting on ZainTECH’s debut participation at GITEX Global Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH commented, “Participating in GITEX Global offers an exceptional platform for us to showcase our latest technological innovations, engage with industry experts, and establish valuable connections with potential clients and partners from around the world. This leading regional event serves as a focal point for the tech industry, and we shall use it to celebrate our vision for an expedited time -to-value proposition for our clients, as we place digital excellence and the ability to drive positive results across the entire ICT landscape at the heart of our proposition.”

Since its launch in 2021, ZainTECH has made some high-profile strategic acquisitions to enhance its competitive positioning in specific areas, and these affiliate organizations will be represented at the stand. Notably, the acquisition of Adfolks, a UAE-based cloud-native engineering firm recognized for its expertise in Modern Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Security, Data & Machine Learning, and Automation, was announced in May 2023. This strategic move follows the acquisition of BIOS Middle East, a regional managed secure cloud provider, announced in October 2022.

Dizlee and FOO @GITEX23

Digital-oriented entities from within Zain Group will also be showcasing their services at GITEX 2023, including Dizlee, Zain Group’s API digital monetization ecosystem provider, which as of 2023 had partnered with 30+ global OTT and solutions providers offering 100+ different digital innovations. Dizlee has processed over 240 million payment transactions since its launch in 2018. During GITEX, the platform will showcase its plans to launch an API marketplace that will allow developers around the world to instantly find the right tools & services and open up new revenue streams through API monetization.

Zain’s B2B SAAS solution provider FOO specializes in empowering businesses providing innovative fintech solutions, built entirely in-house, that optimize digital capabilities for clients across diverse industries and enable them to deliver an unparalleled user experience.

During GITEX 2023, FOO will showcase the digital transformation it has provided banks, fintech companies and key retailers across the globe, including Mastercard, Visa, Benefit, Zain Group, PwC and MAF. FOO’s innovative platform is modular, built on digital micro-services that can be assembled to meet the specific requirements of each client. FOO’s key products include solutions for remittances, digital wallets, tokenized transactions, fully automated micro-lending and BNPL.

Sustainability & Thought Leadership Report

Zain places sustainability at the heart of everything it does in providing meaningful connectivity that drives equitable systemic change, empowering the communities it serves. During GITEX 23, Zain will have a dedicated area showcasing its multiple Sustainability initiatives across the region and release its latest thought leadership report, re-affirming Zain’s position as the only telco in the region to regularly publish reports of this nature, which provoke conversations and lobby for change.

The ZainTECH stand will be built utilizing recycled material, with component parts designed for reuse, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability principles. The stand itself is modern and sleek, serving as the backdrop for a series of exciting demonstrations. Moreover, during GITEX 23, ZainTECH plans to announce a multitude of strategic partnerships.

More on ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, and digital solutions.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider. Please visit www.zaintech.com