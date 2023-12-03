Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Food enthusiasts are in for a treat as Foodmark, a division of the Landmark Group, unveils the latest jewel in its culinary crown – Zafran Indian Kitchen at Dubai Hills Mall.

The homegrown brand takes a truly bold leap, presenting a reimagined dining experience that marries tradition and innovation.

Zafran Indian Kitchen, known for its authentic Indian flavours, is set to dazzle discerning diners with a more youthful, innovative, and stylish ambiance. The redesigned menu promises to take diners on an exciting culinary journey, introducing new and innovative signature dishes while staying true to the roots that made Zafran a firm favourite among residents and tourists alike.

Step into a restaurant where warm pastel colours, trendy artwork, and inviting décor blend seamlessly to create a setting that is as lively as the flavours on the plate. The sprightly interiors provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable culinary adventure, effectively combining tradition and modernity,

“We are thrilled to introduce Zafran Indian Kitchen at Dubai Hills Mall. This reinvention of our award-winning brand represents not just a restaurant, but a celebration of culinary heritage, innovation, and commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience. We invite everyone to join us and experience the newest addition to the homegrown Foodmark portfolio of award-winning restaurants” says Foodmark CEO, Raj Rana.

Zafran Indian Kitchen at Dubai Hills Mall promises to be a culinary destination for those seeking true flavours of India. Discover the reimagined Zafran experience, where authenticity meets innovation, at Dubai Hills Mall.

The specially designed new menu is crafted with care and promises the best of North-West Indian cuisine capturing the delicious and unforgettable flavours of the region whilst remaining light on the stomach. Signature dishes include Raan Zafran, Mahi Samarkand and Butter Chicken, along with new additions like Prawns Lazeez, Rampuri Royal Lamb Shanks, Palak Chaat and the Chicken Tikka Biryani.

Rana added that the brand’s expansion strategy in the region is ambitious and certain to be buoyed by a positive response from customers, both old and new.

Zafran Indian Kitchen opened on 1st December and is located at Dubai Hills Mall

About Zafran Indian Kitchen

Zafran Indian Kitchen, formerly Zafran Indian Bistro, is soon to open at Dubai Hills Mall. This new avatar of the award-winning homegrown Indian restaurant chain promises innovative flavours served with visual flair in a complementary contemporary setting. Hugely popular with Emiratis and expats alike, Zafran’s menu combines regional flavours, spices, and textures with heirloom recipes to offer an inventive take on classic Indian dishes. Along with heritage, the focus at Zafran is on using sustainably sourced local ingredients wherever possible to ensure authenticity and freshness.

The restaurant will be open to guests for lunch as well as dinner from 12 pm – 11 pm on weekdays and 12 pm – 12 am on weekends.

