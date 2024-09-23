- Abdul Rahman Al-Zaeem We aim to reformulate real estate development in Badr City and raise the level of housing there.

- Abdul Rahman Al Zaeem The group intends to launch a series of diversified projects.

Zaeem Holding Real Estate Development Group, the leader in real estate development in Badr City, announced its strategic and expansion plan in East Cairo, which aims to redefine the real estate development scene in Badr City, create a qualitative shift in the concept of building and construction in the city, and raise the level of real estate, whether residential, commercial, administrative, or medical.

Abdul Rahman Al Zaeem, Chairman of the Board of Directors, explained that Badr City’s location is very distinctive in front of the New Administrative Capital, Nour City, and Madinaty. Badr has witnessed great interest from the state, especially in infrastructure and road projects, which qualifies it to witness a major urban renaissance and the establishment of high-end projects.

This is what the group has provided over recent years, as it has implemented a distinguished, sophisticated and unique group of projects, the most important of which is the Downtown project, the largest project in Badr City, with an outlet on an area of 15 acres. This is in addition to its readiness to implement projects comparable to new smart cities.

his is through the group’s ambitious and innovative strategic plan, which is to present projects with unique and diverse engineering designs that are in line with the latest global trends in the field of engineering design and construction to reflect the group’s innovative vision and also meet the needs of a wide segment of society.

Pointing out that, in line with the state’s development plans and supporting its path in creating smart cities that keep pace with the path of the new republic adopted by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the group has developed a strategic plan and work agenda to improve Badr City and make it on the same level as the surrounding cities, the most important of which are the New Administrative Capital and its parks, Shorouk City, and raising the level of real estate. And make it a destination for investment.

He added that the most important aspect of the group's strategic plan is the formation of a diversified investment portfolio and targeting new areas with high market value.

Al-Zaeem revealed the group’s readiness to launch a full-service residential project (compound) (Laura) in Badr City, which is the first residential compound in the city with a unique consulting engineering design, which will create a real estate revolution in Badr City, which will create a high demand for this city, which has become one of the most important cities because it is adjacent to the capital. New administrative.

He said that the group intends to launch a diverse, distinct and unique series of projects during the fiscal year 2024/2025 and to pump investments into its projects during the remainder of 2024 and 2025.