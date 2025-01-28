Dubai, UAE: Zaecy, the home-grown athleisure brand redefining inclusive and functional activewear, has officially launched on Namshi, one of the region’s leading fashion e-commerce platforms. This expansion comes as part of Zaecy’s broader strategy to make its high-quality, size-inclusive activewear more accessible to consumers across the Middle East. With its listing on Namshi, Zaecy is now available across the region’s top three e-commerce platforms - Amazon, Noon, and Namshi - alongside its own direct-to-consumer website.

Zaecy has grown steadily since its launch in 2023, building a customer base that values comfort, durability, and design. The brand has distinguished itself by making well-crafted clothing available to a wider range of body types, while continuously refining its materials and production to ensure its pieces hold up to the rigours of everyday wear without losing sight of fashion trends.

“From the beginning, Zaecy has been about creating activewear that fits real people - not just in terms of sizing, but in their lives, budgets, and lifestyles. Being on Namshi means that even more individuals across the region can find movement-friendly fashion that truly works for them,” said Parvathy Achyuth, Founder of Zaecy.

Zaecy’s growth has been driven by a commitment to thoughtful design and a willingness to invest in what matters - quality, research, and accessibility. The brand continues to study how people move, what they look for in clothing beyond aesthetics, and how to improve durability without compromising comfort. Each collection is the result of extensive testing, ensuring that fabrics perform well over time and meet the expectations of an increasingly discerning customer base.

Zaecy’s expansion will continue to be anchored around accelerating its commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable production. The brand is increasing its investment in sustainable sourcing and production, refining its supply chain to reduce waste while maintaining affordability. As part of this, upcoming collections will incorporate materials and processes designed to have a lower environmental impact, aligning with a long-term vision of balancing performance and sustainability.

Zaecy’s expansion to Namshi goes beyond a straightforward widening of its footprint. It’s a reflection of how the region’s activewear market is evolving. As demand grows for clothing that balances design, function, and accessibility, Zaecy is focused on staying ahead of the curve, refining its collections while laying the groundwork for a more responsible, innovation-driven future.

