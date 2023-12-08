ANMA’s innovative solution delivers potential to address energy wastage by changing the demand behavior of residential users



COP28, Expo City, Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), a Masdar initiative and the UAE’s premier youth empowerment platform on sustainability, has today announced the winner for the Innovate 4 Climate (I4C) 2023 Challenge.



The competition, which invites young people to develop innovative solutions to accelerate sustainable development, concluded after a series of assessments at a final pitch day at Masdar’s Pavilion in the Green Zone at COP28 in Dubai.



This year’s panel of expert judges chose ANMA as the 2023 winner for a project which used AI-based demand response programs to engage residential energy users and change their demand behavior to avoid wastage in the fight against climate change.



The judges praised ANMA’s submission for addressing a very real issue and providing an innovative solution that would support sustainability in the energy sector. The combination of gamification and IoT had a huge potential to become a game-changing solution in the future, they added.



Masdar Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives, and Y4S Program Director, Dr Lamya Fawwaz, said: “Young people are ready and eager to solve problems and deliver solutions – through Y4S, we seek to recognize and inspire that mindset. We look forward to supporting ANMA through the next phase of its development and to hosting new cohorts of young innovators from across the globe.”



Through programs like Innovate 4 Climate Challenge, Y4S aims to empower young sustainability leaders by connecting them with policymakers, entrepreneurs, and technology pioneers. Y4S will continue leading sustainability-focused events and activities for youth during COP28 and beyond, providing the next generation with education, leadership training, and opportunities to take tangible climate action.



About Y4S

Y4S is aligned with the UAE’s Principles of the 50, UAE Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, and UN SDGs for mitigating climate change by building youth capacity, resilience, and adaptability. The Masdar platform hosts two year-long education and skill-training programs: the Future Sustainability Leaders (FSL) and Sustainability Ambassadors (SA) programs – both of which aim to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders by connecting them with global policymakers, corporate decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and technology pioneers to learn about best sustainability practices and leadership. FSL targets university and postgraduate students aged 18 to 35, whereas SA targets students aged 13 to 17 in high school.



About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the fastest growing companies in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed projects in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.



Contacts:

