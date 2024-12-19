Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Lootah Biofuels, a pioneer in the circular economy through the production of biofuels from used cooking oils, has affirmed its readiness to meet the future growth of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). The company aims to contribute to achieving the UAE’s strategic target of producing 700 million liters of SAF annually by 2030, with a voluntary goal of providing 1% of sustainable fuel to national airlines at the country’s airports using locally produced fuel by 2031.

Yousif Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, said: “We aim to create an integrated supply chain for sustainable fuels in the region. By joining forces and coordinating efforts with stakeholders, we can meet both current demand and future growth in the use of sustainable aviation fuel, especially as airlines in the UAE and beyond strive to fulfill their sustainability commitments.”

He emphasized the company’s track record in biofuel production from used cooking oils in the UAE since 2010, noting its technical capabilities to produce aviation biofuel domestically.

Lootah revealed that the company is conducting studies on the UAE’s SAF requirements, which will be discussed with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Energy, Civil Aviation, national carriers, and airports. These discussions aim to support the UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy by providing more sustainable fuel to the aviation sector. Furthermore, Lootah Biofuels plans to significantly expand its production capabilities in the coming years to meet the growing demand for biofuels.

Yousif Saeed Lootah also highlighted the promising future of SAF demand, citing the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) estimation that current production could meet approximately 20% of global jet fuel demand by 2050. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has set a strategic target for international airlines to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Replacing traditional jet fuel with SAF could reduce industry-level carbon emissions by approximately 80%.

He added: “The UAE possesses all the necessary resources for the production of sustainable aviation fuel, along with strategies and frameworks like the National Biofuels Policy, which support the development of the biofuel industry. This not only enhances sustainability efforts and preserves natural resources for future generations but also creates promising economic opportunities for both government and private companies. National carriers in the UAE have demonstrated a keen interest in sustainable aviation and are already implementing ambitious programs in this regard.”

Lootah Biofuels actively supports the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s National Biofuels Policy by driving research and development efforts in the biofuels market. The company facilitates knowledge-sharing, organizes workshops and seminars, and exchanges data related to biofuel production and distribution. These efforts contribute to informed decision-making, the development of policies, and progress toward the UAE’s clean energy goals.

Yousif Saeed Lootah stated: “We are proud to collaborate with stakeholders to advance the development and adoption of biofuels across the UAE. This reinforces our commitment to sustainability and positions us as a key player in the region’s green energy transition. Partnerships with aviation stakeholders will ensure the sector receives more sustainable fuels, contributing to the UAE’s climate neutrality goals.”

He also addressed the challenges of high production costs and limited raw material availability, emphasizing solutions such as strengthening public-private partnerships to fund research and infrastructure, providing incentives for the adoption of SAF, developing technologies to improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness, encouraging airlines to commit to sustainability goals, thereby stimulating investments in the sector.

Lootah Biofuels is committed to innovation and continuous expansion, with plans to establish additional production facilities locally and internationally. The company aims to strengthen partnerships with industry stakeholders to promote SAF adoption as part of its efforts to support the UAE’s sustainability goals and contribute to a greener future.

Since 2010, Lootah Biofuels has been producing biofuels from used cooking oils, a raw material with the highest carbon reduction potential among biodiesel production sources. The biofuels produced by the company have superior lubricating properties, which contribute to extending engine life. Through partnerships, the company sources used cooking oils for recycling and biofuel production, offering an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels.

The company operates seven specialized biofueling stations in Dubai and Sharjah, supplying biofuels to truck fleets. These biofuels are both eco-friendly and less expensive than regular diesel.

Lootah Biofuels also exports biofuels to European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, as well as to India. With growing global demand, the company is working on an expansion plan to export to additional Gulf and Asian countries in the near future.