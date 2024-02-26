Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Miral, in collaboration with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Airport and OACIS ME LLC, a cutting-edge off-airport baggage processing solutions provider, proudly introduces remote airport check-in services to The Fountains at Yas Mall. This collaboration allows guests and their families the opportunity to explore the diverse dining experiences, offerings and boutiques at Yas Mall as well as the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi prior to their departure, effectively optimising their time to explore the exemplary retail and leisure experiences before takeoff.

Available exclusively for Etihad Airways and Air Arabia flights, prepare for a new era of hassle-free travel – where convenience meets innovation as this exciting initiative aims to elevate the overall travel experience for guests and their families. The seamless and user-friendly process not only simplifies but also saves precious time for UAE residents and international visitors before embarking on their travel plans with two of the country’s most prominent airlines.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “As we unveil the revolutionary remote airport check-in at The Fountains at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, it is a testament to our relentless efforts to position Yas Island as a global destination for leisure and entertainment, while contributing to making Abu Dhabi a top tourism hub. We believe in creating memorable moments that matter for our guests, and this transformative service is poised to redefine the way our guests embark on their journeys – seamlessly, efficiently, and distinctly.”

Mr. Titten Yohannan Chairman & CEO, OACIS Middle East said: “We are thrilled to announce the strategic partnership between OACIS and Miral, which brings forth the YAS Mall City Check-in activation. This collaboration, in conjunction with the launch of futuristic Abu Dhabi Terminal A, is a testament to our joint commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a top tourist destination. The YAS Mall City Check-in reflects the culmination of collaborative efforts between OACIS, recognized for pioneering off-airport check-in services globally, Miral, offering immersive leisure experiences, and DCT’s dedication to sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi's tourism sector.” He further added “Our aim is to contribute significantly to elevating Abu Dhabi’s tourism and travel sector to new heights. We are excited about the prospects this collaboration holds in terms of increased travel flexibility, safety, and peace of mind for our valued travelers.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are excited to announce this enhanced check-in experience for travelers. Passenger experience is at the heart of everything we do at Abu Dhabi Airports, and the state-of-the-art facilities at our recently opened Terminal A enable us to provide a world-leading service. We are committed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism and aviation hub, and this innovative remote check-in will further help ensure a seamless and memorable travel experience.” The leading leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, offers multiple perks for guests to enjoy such as the exhilarating world of thrills at their award-winning theme parks, where Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi redefine the boundaries of excitement.

The Fountains at Yas Mall features a collection of dining outlets with an al fresco terrace overlooking spectacular fountain views and the best dancing fountain show in Abu Dhabi. Guests can also glide seamlessly across the island with Yas Links, a golfing oasis that caters to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts, offering stunning views and unmatched experiences both on and off the green. For those seeking a taste of the high-end life, Yas Marina beckons with its glamorous atmosphere and stunning yachts, while Yas Bay Waterfront promises a picturesque setting for leisurely strolls and waterfront dining. Yas Island isn’t just a destination; it’s an immersive experience where every corner offers a new adventure.

The remote check-in desk, located on the ground floor at The Fountains adjacent to MADCAP Abu Dhabi, is open daily between 10am to 10pm. Check-in charges are AED 35 per adult (All passengers above 12 years ), AED 25 per child (Children aged 12 years and below) and AED 15 per infant (Infants aged 2 years and below). No bookings are required for this service. For any queries, customers can contact the 24-hour Toll-Free line at +971 800 667 2347.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

About The Fountains

A world of vibrant experiences, The Fountains, open every day, is an entertainment and dining collection of distinctive outlets serving cuisine from around the world. Conveniently located at Yas Mall, between Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, guests and visitors can enjoy easy access to a whole range of attractions and dining experiences in one location.

The only area to offer outdoor dining at Yas Mall, quick bites or leisurely meals can be enjoyed inside or outside on large terraces, with spectacular views of the fountains. By night, The Fountains transform with magnificent water and light shows choreographed to popular Arabic and English music. Serving up something for everyone, visitors can discover dishes and flavours from authentic Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Indian, American, seafood and burgers, to dessert kiosks and coffee houses.

Open every day, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Nearby undercover parking is available in Yas Mall's Fashion Car Park. Visitors parking near the signs to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will enter The Fountains directly. Alternatively, Valet Park at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi entrance is also available.