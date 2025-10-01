UAE – Yolk Brands, the UAE-born F&B group behind award-winning concepts Pickl and BonBird, has announced its official entry into Jordan. Yolk Brands’ expansion into Jordan marks a key step in the group’s international growth, paving the way for its ambitious global expansion and reinforcing its position as the region’s leading exporter of homegrown brands. Over the next two years, three Pickl restaurants and five BonBird restaurants are scheduled to open across Amman, with the first locations set for Q1 2026. This move has been made possible through a strategic partnership with Al Maysarah Holding Company, a leading regional group with the vision and resources to drive the brand’s success in Jordan.

From UAE to the World

Yolk Brands has established itself as one of the Middle East’s most ambitious F&B groups, with more than 45 restaurants now operating across the world. Since its launch in 2019, Pickl has expanded far beyond the UAE with locations in Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. BonBird, which launched less than two years ago, has already grown into Qatar, Pakistan, and Oman, with its UK debut set to follow. Together, the group now serves tens of thousands of guests every week across multiple markets, with a pipeline that will soon see it surpass 100 international restaurants in the next 18 months. This rapid growth has positioned Yolk Brands as the largest exporter of homegrown dining concepts, proving not only that Dubai’s food culture can thrive far beyond its borders, but also that the city is becoming an incubator for brands built to resonate on a global scale.

Pickl in Jordan

Pickl, known for its “Fresh. Fast. Food.” ethos and cult smash burgers, is set to debut in Amman in Q1 2026 with two restaurants at Vista 4, Abdoun Corridor and Via Amman, Abdoun. A third location is scheduled to follow shortly after. Guests in Jordan can expect the same award-winning menu of preservative-free burgers, fried chicken sandos, and loaded fries that has earned Pickl recognition as one of the region’s most-loved fast-casual brands.

BonBird in Jordan

BonBird, the UAE’s homegrown fried chicken shop with its bold “All Bird, No Bull” identity, is set to open its first Amman restaurant in Q1 2026 with four additional restaurants planned across the capital over the next two years. Known for its antibiotic-free, hormone-free fried chicken, BonBird has quickly made its mark with tenders, wraps, melts, and buckets served in five spice levels including the fiery XXX Hot. With its East London-style chicken shop vibe, BonBird is geared up to bring a fresh spin on comfort food to the Jordanian market.

The Right Partnership

Yolk Brands has partnered with Al Maysarah Holding Company, a group whose strategy and ambition are closely aligned with the brand’s global expansion objectives. Established in 1994, Al Maysarah has grown into one of the region’s most dynamic business groups, with a track record of driving success across diverse industries. Its commitment to investing in food and beverage is guided by the same principles that shape Yolk Brands, with a focus on quality, innovation and sustainable growth. This shared ambition makes Al Maysarah the natural choice to introduce Pickl and BonBird to Jordan and to anchor their success in the region.

Speaking about the expansion, Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, said, “Jordan has never been just another market on our growth map; it’s a place I’ve personally long admired for its energy, its culture and its thriving food scene. This understanding gives us more than a foothold; it gives a purpose to enter the market with intention. Expanding into Jordan is not just about new restaurants; it is about building on those connections and creating a bridge between the GCC and Europe as we take our homegrown concepts global. To do that, we needed the right partner. With Al Maysarah Holding Company, we found a team that matches our ambition and shares our belief in building brands that last. Together, we are setting the stage for the next phase of Yolk Brands’ international journey.”

Mr. Yasser Al Rawi, Managing Director of Al Maysarah Holding Company, said, “Our new investment in the food and beverage sector reflects Al Maysarah Holding Company’s commitment to innovation and growth. Being part of Yolk Brands’ success story in freshly made food is an absolute honor. We see tremendous potential in this dynamic industry and are proud to introduce concepts that will elevate dining experiences in Jordan while creating long-term value for our communities.”

With operations already spanning Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and BonBird preparing for its UK debut, the expansion into Jordan is another milestone in Yolk Brands’ global journey. By bringing Pickl and BonBird to Jordan, the group continues its mission to export Dubai’s dining culture and redefine what homegrown concepts can achieve on the international stage.

About Pickl

Launched in Dubai in 2019, Pickl has grown to over 30 venues in the Middle East and is expanding with further restaurants globally. Renowned for its FRESH. FAST. FOOD ethos, Pickl crafts its award-winning cheeseburgers and fresh fried chicken with no preservatives, hormones, or antibiotics - earning the coveted “Best Burger” title at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards in 2022 and 2023. From its legendary shakes to its playful brand personality, Pickl continues to raise the bar for fast-casual dining with a local touch.

About BonBird

Launched in 2023 by UK national Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, BonBird quickly became the talk of the town, known for its East London-style community chicken shop vibe, “All bird, no bull” ethos, and uncompromising commitment to premium, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and preservative-free fried chicken. With a range of thriving locations already across three countries in the Middle East and Asia, BonBird’s foray into the UK marks the next stage of its global expansion.

About Yolk Brands

Established in 2023, Yolk Brands invests in and operates a growing portfolio of high-quality, industry-leading F&B concepts. The group’s portfolio includes Pickl, BonBird, and Southpour—brands known for their commitment to fresh, innovative dining experiences. Yolk Brands is dedicated to founding, finding, and fostering quality homegrown food concepts, supporting culinary excellence throughout the region

Al Maysarah Holding Group

Al Maysarah Holding Group was established in 1994 in Iraq, being a diversified business group with over 31 companies mainly focusing on industrial investment it became one of the leaders in Cement, Oil & Gas, Oil Lubricant, F&B, Cooper mining & Real estate in the MENA region, guided by clear vision to become one the biggest in the region, it has grown strength to strength to expand its portfolio to build on our strong foundation, driving growth and innovation across industries.