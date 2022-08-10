Hamad bin Hamoud Al Qasabi, Acting CEO of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, received at the headquarters of Madayn Hassan Al Kbous, Chairman of the Board of Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Capital Secretariat in the Republic of Yemen.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen and develop economic and investment ties between the two sides, as well as highlighted the available investment opportunities in the industrial sector. The delegation was also introduced to the incentives and facilities offered by Madayn to investors and business owners across Madayn’s network of industrial cities.