Manama, Bahrain - Yellow Door Energy (“YDE”), the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East, Africa and beyond, has announced the signing of a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams. The agreement entails an installation of a rooftop solar plant on the premise of Armacell’s facility located at Bahrain International Investment Park in Al-Hidd, Bahrain.

Neville D'souza, Managing Director Armacell Middle East Company, said: “Armacell strives to continually honour its commitment towards more sustainable operations in Bahrain and beyond. The solar PPA with Yellow Door Energy enables us to substantially reduce our carbon emissions and increase our cost efficiencies. This is undoubtedly a great step forward for Armacell in the region.”

Khaled Chebaro, Yellow Door Energy’s Country Director for Bahrain and KSA, said: “Yellow Door Energy is proud to partner with Armacell Middle East Company. This is one of several projects we currently have in Bahrain, demonstrating our company’s growth and commitment to the Kingdom. We look forward to supporting businesses switch to clean energy, reduce their electricity costs and contribute to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative.”

The solar plant has a capacity of 1 megawatt-peak and is expected to produce over 1.6 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of clean energy in the first year of operation. This would meet 60% of the facility’s energy consumption needs and reduce 1,130 metric tons of carbon emissions annually. Construction has already begun and the solar plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the agreement. By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core operations and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond. The company’s solar and energy efficiency solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions directly contribute to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and APICORP.

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

About ARMACELL

As the inventor of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the world every day. With more than 3,300 employees and 27 production plants in 19 countries, the company operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 806 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 121 million in 2022. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for acoustic and lightweight applications, recycled PET products, next-generation aerogel technology and passive fire protection systems. www.armacell.com