80% of BTEC students earning Distinction* and 100% Distinction

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yasmina British Academy, part of Aldar Education network, announced this year’s remarkable GCSE and BTEC results, underscoring the school’s strength across both academic and vocational pathways.

Out of 1,000 GCSE exam entries, 13% received the highest possible grade 9, while 27% of grades were between 8 and 9, and 43% secured grades 7 to 9, demonstrating a significant rise in top-level achievement. Additionally, an impressive 85% of GCSE grades were within the passing range of 4 to 9.

Jennie Kellett, Secondary Principal, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate the success of our Year 11 students in this year’s GCSEs. Results show a 7% rise in the number of top grades compared to last year. Out of over 1,000 entries, an incredible 266 grades were awarded at a grade 8 or 9! We are immensely proud of every single student and the progress they have made throughout their time with us. Today’s results are a testament to their commitment and the support of our teachers, families, and wider school community. Congratulations – we couldn’t be prouder of your hard work and success!”

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, added: “With a remarkable cohort of 1,000 students delivering exceptional results this year, I wholeheartedly commend the entire Yasmina British Academy community for their outstanding achievements, demonstrated with resilience and a strong ambition to excel. Congratulations to all our students on this impressive milestone, and sincere thanks to our dedicated educators and leadership team for providing diverse opportunities to equipe our students to thrive.”

As Yasmina British Academy sustains its trajectory of progress and excellence, these results affirm the school’s pivotal role in shaping confident, capable young people ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the next stage of their educational journey.

