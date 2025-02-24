Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yashaa Global Capital, a venture capital fund dedicated to Sports, has received the Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, Abu Dhabi’s leading international financial centre. This significant milestone marks the fund’s official establishment in ADGM, positioning Yashaa Global Capital as a catalyst for driving global investments in the rapidly evolving sports sector.

The fund, a unique initiative, helmed by General Partners Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Sirajuddin, Arif Padaria and Dr. Victor Tay, combines a pedigreed investment team with elite athletes. This collaboration leverages their expertise and extensive networks in the sports ecosystem, aiming to provide unparalleled value to portfolio companies through mentorship, strategic partnerships, and growth opportunities. Previously known as Da One Global Ventures, the fund has been rebranded to reflect its global ambitions and sharpened focus on innovation and wealth generation.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Yashaa Global Capital has a targeted $75M corpus (including a $25M greenshoe option), and is set to deploy capital globally across SportsTech, Fitness & Wellness, Esports & Gaming, MediaTech, Leagues & Teams. Leveraging ADGM’s status as a premier financial hub, the athlete-backed fund bridges global investors, startups, and sports entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and scalability. Its unique network ensures that its portfolio companies gain strategic insights and connections, delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.

Shikhar Dhawan, General Partner at Yashaa Global Capital, commented, "ADGM’s stable regulatory environment and strategic location at Capital of Capital Abu Dhabi, make it the perfect base for our fund. This is an exciting opportunity to create a global impact and contribute to the evolving landscape of sports entrepreneurship. With ADGM’s support, we are confident in creating a platform that not only nurtures groundbreaking startups but also delivers meaningful value to our investors globally."

Mohammed Sirajuddin, General Partner at Yashaa Global Capital, expressed his vision for the fund, "Business of Sports is at a transformative stage, becoming increasingly globalized, institutionalized, and technology-driven. With a unique team blending deep industry expertise, strong networks, and proven investment experience, we aim to bridge the gap in the Asian market, where sports-focused funds are limited. As a global fund with a strong Asia focus, we are dedicated to empowering visionary businesses shaping the future of sports and delivering exceptional value to founders, investors, and the broader ecosystem."

“I am proud to be associated with this visionary global fund. As a sports ecosystem VC originating from the GCC region, it has the potential to reshape the business of sports, esports, and gaming investments worldwide. I look forward to supporting entrepreneurs on and off the field”, said AB de Villiers.

ADGM, recognized worldwide as a stable financial hub, provides a robust platform for venture funds like Yashaa Global Capital to thrive. Its dedication to fostering financial innovation and entrepreneurship underpins Yashaa’s strategic vision.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, commented: “We are proud to support Yashaa Global Capital as they establish their presence in ADGM and launch a groundbreaking venture capital fund focused on the rapidly evolving sports sector. This milestone reflects ADGM’s commitment to fostering innovative and transformative industries while providing a robust and progressive regulatory environment.”

About Yashaa Global Capital:

Yashaa Global Capital is a global multi-stage venture capital fund investing in transformative startups across the Business of Sports, New Age Media, and the Future of Sports & Human Performance. With its establishment in ADGM, and backing from leading athletes like Shikhar Dhawan, the fund is positioned to pioneer innovation in sports and gaming, fostering growth for startups and delivering robust returns for investors worldwide. This announcement marks the beginning of Yashaa Global Capital’s journey to redefine the sports and esports investing landscape, with a commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem for global entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

For any communication and media engagements please contact: contact@yashaa.vc