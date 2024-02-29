Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Yas Marina, the GCC’s only Five Gold Anchor Platinum rated marina, is showcasing its latest offerings and announcing a new collaboration with Old Doha Port at the Dubai International Boat Show 2024 (DIBS) which is taking place from 28th February to 3rd March at Dubai Harbour.

Attendees are invited to explore Yas Marina's stand, conveniently located in the middle of the exhibition space at MLL-66. Yas Marina in collaboration with Ethara is providing guests the chance to experience an F1 livery display and engage with a sales team to address inquiries regarding the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Additionally, Yas Marina’s new partnership with the Old Doha Port, offers their members a reciprocal benefits programme. The programme includes complimentary berthing for one week every three months at both marinas, starting from 29th February. Additionally, Yas Marina members can enjoy a 20% discount on food and beverages, hotel accommodations and boat repair services for boats owned and managed by Old Doha Ports.

Jassim Albastaki, General Manager Yas Asset Management said "We are proud to announce our Yas Marina partnership with Old Doha Port. The reciprocal membership programme we are offering exemplifies our commitment to enhancing Members’ experiences, offering unparalleled benefits such as complimentary berthing and exclusive discounts. Together with Old Doha Port, we are redefining luxury and convenience in the maritime industry, ensuring every Member feels valued and welcomed."

The UAE’s superyacht marina extends its offerings with various discounts at restaurants through the Darna programme. To avail these discounts, guests simply need to present their Darna app to the cashier. Upon verifying the transaction amount (excluding VAT and service charges), guests will be prompted to enter their PIN, and the corresponding points will be instantly credited to their account. These points can then be easily redeemed within the Aldar portfolio or any participating brands across Yas Island.

As Yas Marina continues its commitment to providing top-notch berthing facilities and lifestyle amenities to its guests, it extends a warm invitation to set sail for the Dubai International Boat Show to explore its offerings first hand and learn more about members benefits. At Yas Marina’s stand guests are one step closer to embarking on a voyage of unmatched luxury and effortless sailing experiences.

About Yas Marina

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally-friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its Members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina’s on-the-water offering is complimented with 11 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

Yas Marina is operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Miral Group.

For more information visit:

Website: www.yasmarina.ae

Instagram: @yasmarinaabudhabi

Facebook: @YasMarinaAbuDhabi

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences.

From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course.

The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel.

With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com.

