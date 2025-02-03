Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, continues to redefine excellence, celebrating an extraordinary year of achievements for Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, as they hit a new milestone in 2024 compared to 2023, with over 190 regional and international awards across their attractions.

Yas Island, renowned for its world-class leisure and entertainment offerings, reached a historic milestone in 2024, by clinching more than 175 accolades that highlight its global appeal and innovation. Meanwhile, Saadiyat Island cemented its position as the Middle East’s leading beach destination, amassing an impressive array of prestigious awards in recognition of its luxurious resorts, cultural landmarks and exceptional dining experiences. These achievements reflect Miral’s unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in creating unforgettable experiences and solidifying Abu Dhabi as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Through sustained innovation and excellence, we are proud to contribute to the dynamic evolution of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector. With each new achievement across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, we are not only setting new benchmarks but also supporting further positioning the emirate as a globally renowned tourism destination. We are proud of these continued successes, that play a pivotal role in driving Abu Dhabi’s economic growth.”

Yas Island and its world-class theme parks and attractions continue to shine on the global stage

Among its notable achievements, Yas Island was recognized for the second year in a row as the ‘World’s Leading Theme Park Destination’ by the World Travel Awards and the ‘Best Integrated Leisure Destination’ at the 2024 MENALAC Awards. Additionally, the destination was honored with ‘Best Entertainment Destination’ at the country level by the International Travel Awards.

The island’s theme parks also earned widespread recognition. Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi celebrated its fifth consecutive win as the ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ at the World Travel Awards and claimed the ‘Best Indoor Theme Park’ title at the International Travel Awards. It also received the ‘Achievement in Product Innovation’ award at the MENA Stevie Awards for its groundbreaking Mission Ferrari ride, demonstrating the park’s dedication to innovation.

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi was crowned the ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’ at the World Travel Awards. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi was named the ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Favorite Attraction’ at the 2024 What’s On Awards.

CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi also garnered acclaim, earning the titles of ‘Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2024’ and ‘Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction’ at the Global Brand Awards 2024.

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: A wave of success in its debut year

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the newest addition to Yas Island’s entertainment offerings, has made an extraordinary impression in its first year, accumulating over 20 regional and international accolades demonstrating its immediate and far-reaching impact. A major milestone was achieved when SeaWorld Abu Dhabi took the Guinness World Record title as the ‘Largest Marine-Life Theme Park in the World’. The park’s exceptional performance also extends to crisis management, with a successful launch campaign that garnered the ‘Best PR Campaign Crisis Communication’ award at the 2024 PRCA Awards—an achievement that stands in contrast to the challenges faced by its Orlando counterpart

Additionally, the marine-life theme park has earned widespread acclaim, including the prestigious ‘Most New Unique Concept Attraction 2024’ and ‘Best Edutainment Centre 2024’ titles at the MENALAC Awards.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s innovative approach shone brightly at the International Business Awards, where it secured dual Gold wins for the grand opening campaign in the categories of ‘Communication PR Campaign of the Year – Art and Entertainment and Brand & Experience’. It also claimed the title of ‘Best Marine-Life Theme Park at the Global Brand Awards’.

This rapid success underscores the Marine Life Theme Park’s role as a standout attraction on Yas Island and a leader in marine-life-themed entertainment.

Yas Island’s campaigns shine brighter in 2024

Reinforcing its position as a premier destination for leisure and entertainment, Yas Island achieved remarkable success in 2024 with a series of award-winning campaigns that captivated audiences and set industry benchmarks. Among its accolades, Yas Island earned the prestigious ‘Best Regional PR Campaign of the Year’ at the 2024 PRCA Awards and ‘Best Arabic Language Campaign’ at the 2024 MEPRA Awards for its GCC campaign in collaboration with Kuwait duo Miami Band.

The accolades continued with an impressive performance at the EFFIE Awards MENA, where Yas Island won five awards across various categories. Highlights included a Gold award in Influencer Marketing for the “Roll Like Ryan” CIO campaign and a Silver in Branded Content & Entertainment for the engaging “I’m Bored” campaign featuring a catchy song performed by a young girl, expressing how she never gets bored while exploring Yas Island. Additionally, Yas Island secured a total of fifteen recognitions across the Smarties Awards at a MEA, MENA and Global level.

Yas Island and its renowned theme parks further celebrated 12 wins at the 2024 MENA Stevie Awards. The GCC campaign secured a Gold Win for ‘Award for Innovation in Lifestyle Videos’ and the Chief Island Officer campaign featuring Ryan Reynolds earned Gold Stevie Awards ‘Innovation in Branded Entertainment’, respectively.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi also marked a standout year with four wins, including Bronze Stevie ‘Awards for Innovation in the Use of Events’, honoring its grand opening as the world’s largest marine-life theme park, and for ‘Achievement in Product Innovation’ for its mesmerizing rides, Manta Coaster and Hypersphere 360◦.

These accomplishments underscore Yas Island’s unwavering commitment to delivering groundbreaking campaigns and unforgettable experiences, solidifying its status as a global leader in entertainment and leisure.

Yas Island: A hub of lifestyle and dining excellence

Celebrated as a premier destination for lifestyle and dining enthusiasts, Yas Island has solidified its reputation with an impressive array of accolades in 2024. At its heart is Yas Bay Waterfront, home to award-winning dining venues that collectively earned six prestigious honors at the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2024, including ‘Favorite Daycation’ for Café del Mar and ‘Favorite Asian Restaurant’ for Daikan Izakaya. Additional recognitions include five wins at the Time Out Abu Dhabi Awards 2024 and six at the FACT Dining Awards, further cementing its culinary excellence.

Yas Marina, the island’s renowned superyacht marina, claimed six awards, including the Gold Award for Innovation at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards 2024. Meanwhile, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island took home 12 accolades, with the standout title of ‘Best Hotel in Abu Dhabi 2024’ at the Business Traveller Awards. Similarly, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island earned the prestigious title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel’ at the World Travel Awards.

Yas Island’s other attractions also excelled brilliantly. Yas Links was named ‘Middle East’s Best Golf Clubhouse’ at the World Golf Awards 2024, while Etihad Arena earned three accolades, including ‘Best Venue’ at the Middle East Event Awards 2024 and ‘People’s Choice Award’ at the Eventex Awards.

Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, triumphed with 13 awards in 2024. Among its honors were ‘Favorite Sporting Event’ at the What’s On Awards and ‘Brand Experience in Sports for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’ at the Eventex Awards.

These prestigious accolades reflect Yas Island’s unparalleled offerings in lifestyle, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a global destination of choice.

Saadiyat Island Shines Bright with World-Class Honors in 2024

Saadiyat Island, the crown jewel of Abu Dhabi’s luxury and cultural landscape, has celebrated an extraordinary year in 2024, garnering over 20 prestigious accolades that highlight its global allure. Celebrated for its pristine beaches, exceptional luxury, and rich cultural tapestry, Saadiyat Island stands as a beacon of elegance among the world’s most coveted destinations.

Recognized as the Best Luxury Beachfront Destination in the UAE by The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and the Middle East's Leading Beach Destination by The World Travel Awards, for its breathtaking 9-kilometer stretch of unmatched natural coastline is a true testament to the seamless blend of exclusivity and natural beauty. Its allure was further recognized globally at The International Travel Awards, where Saadiyat claimed two prestigious titles: Best Beach Destination and Best Tourism Destination, a celebration of its ability to enchant travelers with a perfect mix of relaxation and cultural immersion.

Saadiyat Island's appeal was also acknowledged by The CEO Destinations Award, which named it the Best Beach Destination, Middle East, honoring its serene beauty and luxurious offerings. The island’s dominance in beach tourism was celebrated at The Travel Magellan Awards, where it stood out in the Overall Destinations – Beaches category for the Middle East. Adding to its impressive list of accolades, Saadiyat Island was awarded for the Best Wedding Campaign 2024 at The Abu Dhabi Wedding Awards, solidifying its reputation as the ultimate romantic destination, perfect for unforgettable weddings in paradise.

In addition to its excellence in tourism, Saadiyat Island's commitment to sustainability was honored with a Silver Stevie Award in the Innovative Achievement in Sustainability category at the MENA Stevie Awards, highlighting the destinations ongoing efforts to lead in sustainable practices.

Building on Saadiyat Island’s impressive achievements, the island’s stakeholders have also garnered recognition for their exceptional contributions, further enhancing its status as a premier destination.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas has earned an impressive total of seven awards this year, recognizing its exceptional dining and leisure offerings on Saadiyat Island. The Market Brunch at Sim Sim was awarded Favorite Saturday Brunch - Casual Dining at the FACT Dining Awards Abu Dhabi, while Turtle Bay Bar & Grill took home the title of Favorite Seafood Restaurant at the What's On Awards Abu Dhabi. Additionally, Zen The Spa was Highly Commended for Favorite Spa, further highlighting the resort's commitment to excellence. Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas continues to set the standard for luxury, earning prestigious recognition in 2024 and 2023, with Mate being featured in the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi both years, a testament to its culinary excellence. Additionally, the resort was ranked #4 in Resorts in the Middle East in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024, further solidifying its position as one of the region's top luxury destinations.

Saadiyat Beach Club has received notable recognition this year, earning a Highly Commended award for Favorite Daycation at the What’s On Awards 2024. It was also named Abu Dhabi Outdoor Venue of the Year 2024 at the Weddingsonlin.ae Awards, further establishing its reputation as a top destination for both leisure and events. Nurai Island received the title of ‘the Favorite Luxury Staycation at the What’s On Awards 2024.

The cultural landmarks on Saadiyat Island have garnered global recognition in 2024, with the Abrahamic Family House being featured in TIME’s World’s Greatest Places list, showcasing its significant impact on global culture and harmony.

Memorable recognitions

Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral and promotional arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, achieved remarkable recognition in 2024 for its dedication to creating unparalleled leisure and entertainment experiences. These accolades underscore Miral’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the tourism and entertainment sectors.

Miral Destinations emphasis on customer experience was also celebrated with six wins at the International CX Awards 2024, including Gold awards for ‘Best CX Team of the Year’ and ‘Best Omni-Channel Experience’.

In addition to these honors, Miral Destinations earned an array of international awards from leading travel and tourism platforms. At the China Travel Trade Media Awards, Yas Island was crowned Best Leisure and Entertainment Destination for 2024. At the Trip.com Awards, Miral Destinations secured the title of ‘Outstanding Strategic Partner of the Year’, while Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi were all named among the 2024 Global Top 100 Family Attractions.

Miral Destinations celebrated a remarkable double victory at the 2024 Tongcheng Awards, earning the title of 'Best Partner of the Year,' while Yas Island was honored as the 'Most Popular Family Destination.'

These accolades reflect Miral Destinations’ relentless drive to position Yas Island and Saadiyat Island as world-class destinations, attracting millions of visitors and solidifying their standing in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

