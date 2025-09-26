Dubai UAE – Yango Group, a global tech company, has achieved a major milestone just one year after entering the UAE smart speaker market. Yango Yasmina Lite speaker has claimed the #1 Best Seller position in the Smart Speakers category on Amazon.ae. In the same period, Yasmina Midi and Yasmina Max also secured spots in the Top 10, reinforcing Yango Group’s leadership in the region’s growing smart devices market.

The success reflects strong consumer demand for intelligent, culturally aware devices that combine advanced audio performance with a wide range of features. Yasmina Lite stands out with a compact, lightweight design and comes in three bright colours — pink, purple, and green. The AI speaker also comes with playful stickers, so that families can customize it to match their tastes.

The company’s AI speakers are powered by Yasmina, a human-like AI assistant fluent in both Arabic and English, designed to support users in their daily lives — from entertainment to education and interactive experiences. The AI speakers earned the ‘Best Vendor’ award earlier this year at Channel Summit META 2025.

Through natural voice interactions, Yasmina enables users to seamlessly translate between English and Arabic, generate personalized bedtime stories, and help users explore complex topics with engaging explanations. Yasmina's advanced cultural and linguistic intelligence is powered by YangoAI — a suite of technologies tailored to the GCC. Thanks to this, Yasmina now delivers more accurate responses, smoother conversations, richer cultural context, and clearer guidance across topics ranging from history and science to practical, everyday tasks.

The Yasmina AI speaker lineup enters a rapidly growing smart home market in the UAE, where the smart speaker segment is valued at $49 million in 2025 and projected to expand steadily in the coming years.

The entire AI speaker lineup is available on Amazon.ae, with fast delivery across the UAE.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.