Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yango Group, a global technology company, today launched its Transport Service in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Integrated into the Yango Superapp, this free feature delivers public transport routes and schedules, empowering residents and guests to navigate the Emirates efficiently. The service expands Yango’s growing ecosystem in the UAE — including ride-hailing, delivery, and car rental — reinforcing its mission to streamline urban living.

The service enables effortless journey planning: users now access schedules for 33 city and 82 intercity bus routes across Abu Dhabi's 10+ localities, alongside 12 city and 13 intercity routes in Sharjah.

After selecting "Transport" on the app's homepage and entering a destination, the app shows multiple options with detailed routes, estimated travel times, timetables, and transfer points, which simplifies travel planning. The Yango Superapp is a reliable choice for users' regular commutes, such as navigating from Sharjah Downtown to Mall of the Emirates. It also provides essential guidance during stopovers, finding the quickest route from the airport to Abu Dhabi's top attractions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi or Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, stated: "Our vision transcends transportation modes — we simplify life whether you ride a bus, hail a taxi, or rent a car. This launch reflects our core belief: seamless daily mobility shouldn’t depend on how you move, but on how effortlessly technology can empower your choices across the Emirates."

With major events on the horizon, such as the Jennifer Lopez concert and UFC Fight Night in July, both at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the new Transport Service offers a smart alternative to traffic and parking stress. In Sharjah, citywide Summer Promotions will run throughout July across malls and public spaces. Residents and visitors can rely on the Yango Superapp to find the most efficient public routes for reaching these venues.

The Transport Service is also available in Dubai with 185+ regular routes, 15 mall transfers, and 15 water transport lines. This expansion underscores Yango’s commitment to investing in smart mobility infrastructure nationwide.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a technology company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we transform and enhance leading technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated everyday services for diverse regions. Yango Group provides various services such as ride-hailing, food and last-mile delivery, entertainment platforms, and B2B solutions in more than 30 countries in Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Our mission is to build bridges between leading global innovations and local communities, fostering connections and improving everyday life experiences.