Dubai — Yango, always at the forefront of innovative travel solutions, introduces its latest offering: the kids service class. Imagine a world where you can open your smartphone, tap a few buttons, that offers a safer and more convenient option to travel with their children, just because every parent should travel with peace of mind, and every child should ride like a VIP.

Yango’s Kids service class is not just another ride; it’s an experience. It is designed to offer parents and guardians a safer and more convenient travel option for their children. The new Kids service class features drivers who have undergone specialized training to assist parents and guardians when traveling with children. The training includes first-aid basics, child behavior understanding, and emergency protocols to ensure a safe and smooth journey. Think of them as your personal concierge on wheels.

Additionally, parents can bid farewell to the hassle of lugging around bulky safety seats. Committed to offering the utmost safety, all vehicles under this new tariff will be equipped with high-quality children's safety seats, meeting and exceeding regulatory standards. This eliminates the need for parents to carry their safety seats, offering an extra layer of convenience.

Once parents choose the Kids service class on the app, they are choosing more than just a ride – they are choosing a lifestyle. The competitive rates make this luxury an accessible choice for families on the go. Seamless booking through the app makes scheduling rides a breeze, leaving more time to focus on what truly matters: quality moments with the family.

About Yango

Yango is an international ride-hailing service that was launched in Dubai in September 2022. It already operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Differentiating from its competitors, the Yango app uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution.