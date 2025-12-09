Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Yango Group, a global tech company, and noon, the region’s leading homegrown e-commerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy and scale autonomous robot delivery across the region. The partnership begins with autonomous deliveries for noon Minutes customers, moving the technology from pilot stage to a live, operational service at scale. This joint initiative reflects both companies’ commitment to building the next generation of urban logistics and bringing real, everyday autonomy to customers across the GCC.

The partnership will focus on deploying the service to communities across Dubai, and, in the longer term, scaling across the UAE and wider GCC region, informed by operational performance data and customer feedback from the initial deployment.

​​As the first commercial rollout under the partnership, Yango Autonomy’s fully electric robots have started fulfilling quick-commerce orders from noon Minutes in Sobha Hartland community. Residents can now select the noon Minutes delivery robot option directly in the noon app at checkout, track the robot’s progress in real time on the map, and unlock its secure compartment upon arrival using their smartphone. This provides an additional, contactless delivery option alongside noon Minutes’’s existing delivery services. The launch shows how autonomous delivery can plug seamlessly into noon’s last-mile network, giving customers a fast, modern, tech-driven way to get their everyday essentials.

“Partnering with Yango Group lets us bring a future-ready delivery option straight to our customers,” said Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief Business Officer at noon. “Autonomous robots add a smart, sustainable layer to our last-mile network. They give us extra delivery capacity during peak times, help keep service levels consistent, reduce emissions and congestion, and create an experience that feels natural for customers who already live their lives through digital solutions.”

“Together with noon, we see this partnership as a stepping stone towards making autonomous delivery an everyday, reliable service for communities across the UAE” said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East. “By combining Yango Group’s expertise in AI-powered delivery with noon’s strong presence in e-commerce, we can support cities, businesses, and regulators on their journey to smarter mobility and more sustainable digital cities.”

“Our robots have already demonstrated reliable performance in Dubai’s real-world conditions. The next step is to turn this into a scalable product that seamlessly integrates into our partners’ day-to-day operations,” commented Nikita Gavrilov, Regional Head, Yango Tech Autonomy.

The fully electric robots independently plan their routes, manoeuvre around obstacles, and give way to pedestrians. Powered by Yango’s AI navigation and routing technologies, they have already completed over 1,500 kilometres of fully autonomous travel in previous Dubai pilots, proving their ability to support day-to-day deliveries in real-world residential environments.

This initiative builds on prior approval from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which enabled a swift and safe integration of the service into the city’s streets and residential areas. Yango Autonomy delivery robots are authorised to operate on public walkways and within residential neighbourhoods, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to piloting and adopting innovative mobility solutions.

The collaboration between Yango Group and noon supports the UAE and Dubai’s strategic objectives to advance smart mobility, increase the share of autonomous transport, and reduce urban emissions. It also reflects a broader shift toward future-oriented digital city infrastructure, where AI-enabled mobility services help make daily life smoother for residents and businesses alike.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

About noon

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.