Dubai, UAE — Yango, an international tech company, is excited to announce its special offers for the holy month of Ramadan in UAE, designed to bring more joy and convenience to its valued customers. As families and friends gather to celebrate this auspicious time, Yango’s aim is to enhance your travel experience and add value to your journeys.

This Ramadan, Yango is set to elevate your digital as well as travel experience. To celebrate the launch of Yango Play, the first AI-powered entertainment super app with movies, music, mini-games, all in one, those signing up for its subscription during the Holy Month will be able to unlock an exclusive 20% discount on five trips every month with Yango’s ride-hailing service. The new app is designed as a cornerstone of Yango’s expanding ecosystem, offering an immersive digital experience and seamlessly integrating entertainment with everyday convenience. As long as the Yango Play subscription is active, users will be able to get five discounted rides every month, making sure every ride and click brings joy and convenience! Don't miss out on this opportunity to save while experiencing the diverse entertainment at Yango Play.

Additionally, in the spirit of Ramadan, Yango will be distributing Iftar boxes to their delivery partners.

"Our Ramadan offer is designed with our customers' needs and the spirit of the season in mind," said Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager at Yango GCC. "We understand the importance of community and connectivity during Ramadan, and we want to contribute to making these moments as special as possible."

Yango's Ramadan offers are part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value and service to our customers. We invite everyone to take advantage of these special offers and join us in celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Download the Yango ride-hailing app today from Google Play or the Apple Store.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Yango hailing service in Dubai in September 2022. It already operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.