This partnership is projected to significantly boost the cosmetics market in the UAE, with expected volumes reaching $177.3 million by the end of 2024.

Dubai, the UAE:– YallaHub aims to revolutionize the MENA e-commerce market in skincare and wellness by introducing innovative, sustainable brands, such as Librederm, to the region. Current data indicates that the UAE cosmetic market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, increasing from $180.5 million to $283.3 million.

This strategic partnership with YallaHub will unlock a tremendous growth trajectory for Librederm. In just six months, Librederm is expected to achieve a monthly turnover of 30,000 AED, followed by a staggering 125,000 AED within the next year – all while focusing solely on the UAE market. Librederm's success in the UAE will pave the way for further expansion into other aggregators and marketplaces in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The brand is also exploring international delivery options to reach a global audience seeking effective and affordable skincare solutions.

"The growth of cosmetic brands that entered the market through YallaHub has been impressive, with year-on-year growth at 540% and an average brand growth of 1400% since launch," said Leo Dovbenko, CEO of YallaHub. "This partnership with Librederm exemplifies our commitment to transforming the MENA cosmetics industry by providing brands with the tools and resources they need to achieve their full potential."

Librederm, renowned for its innovative approach to skincare, offers a comprehensive range of solutions that address a broad spectrum of skin conditions, including acne, atopy, and rosacea. The brand's dedication to providing effective and affordable cosmetic care has earned it a loyal following among consumers seeking to enhance their natural beauty and maintain youthful, radiant skin.

"This partnership with YallaHub represents a significant milestone for Librederm, opening doors to the vast and untapped potential of the MENA cosmetics market," said Baklanova Nataliya, a Head of Global Brand Marketing Communications of Librederm. "We are confident that YallaHub's expertise and reach will enable us to establish a strong presence in this region, empowering us to enhance the lives of our customers further."

The UAE cosmetics market is witnessing a growing demand for skin care products that align with consumer preferences for natural ingredients, sustainability, and personalized solutions. This collaboration between YallaHub and Librederm perfectly aligns with these trends, providing consumers with access to innovative, high-quality skincare products and empowering Librederm to become a significant player in the MENA cosmetics industry.

About Yalla!Hub

YallaHub is a quick-commerce as a service (QAAS) platform. That helps brands easily cross borders and reduce time to market entry. Provides brands with technologies and infrastructure to scale within the GCC region: imports, warehouses, storage, fulfillment, logistics, payment gateways, customer service teams, access to third-party aggregators and marketplaces, marketing tools, and own last-mile delivery. Founded in 2021 by Leonid Dovbenko and has already raised more than $14 million in total funding to date, now expanding in the GCC region.

About Librederm

Established in 2019, Librederm is an international cosmetics brand that harnesses scientific breakthroughs and trends to create personalized skincare solutions. LIBREDERM products are manufactured at 14 high-tech sites around the world, 3 of which are one of a kind and have no analogs in the world. Adhering to global standards of GLP, GCP, GMP, and ISO 9001, Librederm is committed to providing exceptional quality and safety for its consumers, selling its products in 19 countries worldwide.