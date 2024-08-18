Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Yalla Plus, a Riyadh-based startup, announced the successful closure of its seed investment round, raising 10 million SAR ($2.7 million USD). The round was led by Merak Capital, with participation from Khwarizmi Ventures, Isometry Capital, and angel investors from the Middle East and the United States.

Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Alrabeh, a serial tech entrepreneur, and Bader Alnasser, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur. Yalla Plus aims to be the technical enabler for the hospitality and restaurant sector, offering a comprehensive tech platform for restaurants and cafes. The company provides an integrated POS system that includes payment management, customer feedback processing, and delivery solutions.

Yalla Plus’s system offers detailed data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and performance. The company currently serves thousands of entrepreneurs across 11 countries and aims to reach 100,000 entrepreneurs in 50 countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Abdullah Alrabeh, Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized that Yalla Plus was launched to empower entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector, inspired by the innovative environment fostered by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. He highlighted their goal to continue growing by developing powerful software that enable entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide to grow.

The company aims to attract top Saudi and global talent and build a Saudi tech giant that will serve 100,000 entrepreneurs in the next five years.

Abdullah Altamami, Partner and CEO of Merak Capital, expressed his enthusiasm in endorsing the startup and said: "Yalla Plus has succeeded in creating an integrated technical system that is flexible and reliable, distinguishing itself by gaining the trust of both local and international companies in the hospitality sector. At Merak, we always aim to empower startups in the Kingdom and the region to seize promising opportunities amidst the significant growth of the tech sector. Our investment in Yalla Plus, and entrepreneurs like Abdullah Alrabeh and Badr Alnasser, is a prime example of this.".

Yalla Plus strives to be a global Saudi tech firm by attracting top local and international talents and investing in the tech and innovation ecosystem created by Saudi Vision 2030.

About Yalla Plus:

Yalla Plus is a Riyadh-based technology company founded in 2022, dedicated to transforming the hospitality industry through its comprehensive tech platform. Offering an integrated POS system, Yalla Plus enables restaurants and cafes to manage payments, customer feedback, and delivery solutions efficiently. The company is committed to empowering businesses globally and contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technology research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.