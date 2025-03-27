Dubai, UAE – Imagine having a personal financial coach in your pocket—one that knows your spending habits, helps you save smarter, and guides you through every financial decision, big or small. That’s exactly what Yabi is bringing to the UAE with the relaunch of our platform, the most advanced AI-powered financial coach designed to revolutionize how people manage their money.

AI That Knows You & Your Money Like Never Before

In a world where financial stress is at an all-time high, Yabi is changing the game. We’re not just another budgeting app—we’re your always-on, AI-powered money mentor. Yabi learns your unique spending patterns, understands your lifestyle, and gives you hyper-personalized financial coaching that fits seamlessly into your daily routine. Whether you're grabbing coffee, planning a vacation, or saving up for your dream home, Yabi is there to guide you, nudge you, and help you make smarter financial choices—all in real time.

Financial Freedom at Your Fingertips

The UAE may be a global financial powerhouse, but personal finance remains a struggle for many.

Studies show that only 38% of UAE adults are financially literate, and over 70% don’t track their expenses regularly. With rising personal debt and easy access to luxury spending, staying financially healthy is harder than ever. Yabi is here to change that.

With Yabi AI, you don’t just get generic financial tips—you get a real-time financial coach that’s tailored to you. From setting up budgets and tracking expenses to planning major life goals, Yabi is your go-to financial companion.

Next-Level Features: Smart, Simple, and Game-Changing

AI-Powered Financial Coach: A 24/7 digital money mentor that gives real-time, personalized advice based on your financial habits. Works with all major languages.

Real-Time Spending Insights: Connect your bank accounts and see where your money goes—down to the last dirham.

Hyper-Personalized Budgeting: Yabi doesn’t just tell you to budget; it creates the perfect budget for you based on your actual lifestyle.

Financial Education—Made Fun: No boring lectures—just bite-sized, engaging videos to master saving, investing, and credit management, all embedded into the AI coaching conversation.

Automated Money Tracking: Get notified when you overspend, spot hidden fees, and cut out wasteful subscriptions instantly.

Credit Score & Financial Health Monitoring: Check your credit score for free and get AI-driven recommendations to improve it.

Coming Soon: Yabi’s Own Debit Card & Financial Products

But we’re just getting started. Soon, Yabi will launch its own debit card and financial products, making it easier than ever to spend smarter, save effortlessly, and build wealth—all within one app.

“Financial Advice That’s Finally Made for You”

Rakhil Fernando, CEO of Yabi, sums it up:

“Financial literacy isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s essential. But traditional money management tools feel outdated and overwhelming. That’s why we built Yabi: to bring AI-driven financial coaching to everyone. Now, every UAE resident can have a smart, personalized financial coach that helps them master their money with confidence.”

Join the Financial Revolution

Yabi isn’t just another finance app—it’s a movement. It’s about taking control, breaking free from financial stress, and making money management effortless. Whether you’re a student, a young professional, or a seasoned investor, Yabi is built for you.

Download Yabi today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and start your journey to financial freedom!

www.yabimoney.com