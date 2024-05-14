UAE – XS.com, the acclaimed multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, proudly announces its distinguished role as the global official sponsor for the forthcoming Forex Traders Summit Dubai, an event meticulously organized by Smart Vision.

Mark your calendars for May 19th and 20th as this prestigious summit unfolds at the illustrious Dubai Festival Arena, promising a transformative experience for participants seeking to navigate the intricate world of trading.

At the heart of the summit's success is XS.com's crucial role as the Global Official Sponsor, showcasing its strong dedication to promoting innovation and growth in the financial world.

The regional and global teams from XS.com, the multi award winning broker, bring unmatched expertise, ready to enhance discussions at the summit with their deep knowledge and strategic thinking.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Global CEO, and Founder of Smart Vision, comments:

We are honored to have XS.com on board as our Official Sponsor. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the ethos of our summit. With XS.com's support, we are poised to deliver an exceptional experience for all participants, shaping the future of trading in Dubai and beyond.

Reflecting on the significance of XS.com's sponsorship, Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, states:

With XS.com as the Global Official Sponsor, the Forex Traders Summit Dubai is poised to be an event of unparalleled significance. We are thrilled to share our expertise and support with all event attendees, bringing together industry leaders and traders for a valuable experience.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive exploration of key trends and strategies shaping the trading industry, facilitated by a diverse lineup of experts and thought leaders.

XS.com's sponsorship not only ensures a platform for networking and learning but also underscores its position as a trailblazer in the financial services industry, committed to driving positive change and fostering collaborative growth.

Stay tuned as XS.com, the global multi-asset broker, takes center stage at the Forex Traders Summit Dubai, igniting conversations, shaping strategies, and propelling the future of trading in the MENA region and beyond.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.