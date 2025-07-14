XS.com, the leading global FinTech and financial services provider, solidified its position as a key industry player at the African FinTech Summit by The Trading Show held on July 12–13, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Casablanca, Morocco.

The multi-asset broker was proudly recognized with three major awards at the summit: Most Popular Broker – MENA, Best Finfluencers Support, and Best Gold Trading Conditions.

These accolades reinforce XS.com’s position as a fintech leader across the MENA region and Africa, recognizing its excellence in trading services and digital innovation. They demonstrate the broker’s commitment to empowering traders and investors with cutting-edge technology and a service model centered on innovation and client needs.

The summit brought together thousands of fintech leaders, investors, and financial experts, fostering an environment of collaboration and forward-thinking strategies. XS.com’s booth was a focal point, highlighting its advanced multi-asset trading platforms, real-time market insights, and innovative fintech solutions designed to elevate the trader experience.

Shadi Salloum, Regional Director for XS.com, commented:

" Winning not one, but three awards at this year’s African FinTech Summit is a proud moment for our team. It reflects the hard work and creativity of our team, and our ongoing dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower traders and support financial inclusion across Africa and the MENA region. Our role as Global Sponsor reinforces our commitment to leading fintech transformation in these vital markets."

This recognition highlights XS.com’s expanding influence in the region, where innovation, transparency, and trader-centric service remain core to its strategy. By combining localized support, expert education, and institutional-grade infrastructure, XS.com continues to build a resilient financial ecosystem that drives growth and confidence.

Aicha Fadhel, Managing Director at The Trading Show Company, commented:

“We are thrilled to crown XS.com with three major awards at the summit, namely Most Popular Broker – MENA, Best Finfluencers Support, and Best Gold Trading Conditions. These awards stand as a testament to XS.com’s unparalleled efforts to set new benchmarks for quality in online trading”.

The multi award winning broker remains focused on empowering traders, institutional investors, and brokers with access to deep institutional liquidity, advanced trading technology, and exceptional customer support.

XS.com, has recently been recognized with a range of awards that have validated its mission to empower traders with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the dynamic world of trading.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.