Qatar – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, has been recognised with the award for "Best Global Broker" during the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024), which took place on 5th and 6th February. The event where the global multi-asset broker was featured as Global Partner was organised by the AFAQ Group at the luxurious Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel at The Pearl, in Doha, Qatar.

The highlight of the event was XS.com being honored with the esteemed "Best Global Broker" award, a testament to its outstanding performance as a market leader.

Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, stated:

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable event organisers of the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024). It is with immense honour and gratitude that we accept the award for "Best Global Broker". The dedication and meticulous planning have brought together a platform that celebrates excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of all involved, and we are truly humbled to be recognized among such distinguished peers.”

Presenting its cutting-edge products and services at the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024), the XS.com’s Global Sponsorship shone a spotlight on its dedication to online investments. In addition, they provided invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic landscape of the Fintech industry.

Suhair Alashqar, CEO at AFAQ Group Events and Media said:

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the XS.com for their invaluable support as our Global Partners of Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024). The award for "Best Global Broker" stand as a testament to the collaborative efforts of dedicated partners like the XS.com who contributes to the success and excellence of such an esteemed event.“

As Global Partner, XS.com had a prominent presence throughout the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024), where they showcased a comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licenses in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

About AFAQ Group

AFAQ Group Overseas is a leader in the media, events and exhibitions industries at the highest level.

Its experience and wealth of knowledge has not only been acquired locally but on an international scale too, with a database of partners and contacts worldwide.

It continues to strive in the changing world and enjoys educating about new products and industries, especially in the volatile world of Financial Markets.