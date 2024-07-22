XPRIZE’s four-year international Feed the Next Billion competition culminates to find next best alternative to chicken and fish protein

Six finalist teams compete for a share of US $10 million prize pool

Abu Dhabi to host finals testing, judging and awarding phase of the global challenge

Abu Dhabi, UAE: XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, an international scale competition set to find tomorrow’s protein alternatives, hosts its final phase in Abu Dhabi. Experts in food science, sustainability, and culinary arts make up the judging panel, tasked with selecting the best performing team from the six finalists. This comes at the conclusion of a four-year-long competition to find the best protein alternative to chicken and fish.

Worth a total prize pool of US $15 million, the competition was designed to incentivize teams worldwide to replicate or outperform conventional chicken and fish in five critical areas: access, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, nutrition, and taste and texture. The goal is to develop products that are not only delicious and nutritious but also environmentally sustainable and ethically produced.

The final round of competition will look at the structure, preparation, and cookability of the finalists’ samples, as well as sensory analysis, including taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall similarity to their animal-origin equivalents.

The groundbreaking event was launched in partnership with ASPIRE, the UAE’s R&D catalyst, and convenor of transformative grand challenges, and Tony Robbins Foundation. With the global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, the demand for sustainable and alternative food sources has never been more urgent, making this competition more relevant than ever.

This month, Abu Dhabi hosts the rigorous taste testing and judging phase, where six finalist teams will present their groundbreaking innovations. The ultimate winner will be announced and celebrated in an official awarding ceremony on October 30th in Abu Dhabi.

"The global challenge of food security requires urgent and innovative solutions,” said Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE. "ASPIRE's support for the XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition is a testament to our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to ensure a sustainable and nutritious food supply for future generations."

The XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition has seen significant milestones on its journey to revolutionize food sustainability since its launch in December 2020. Participants were required to adhere to stringent rules and safety standards throughout the competition. From more than 350 original entries, only six teams from Argentina, China, Canada, Austria, Estonia, and South Korea, were successful in navigating the rigorous evaluation process and competition standards that included assessments of nutritional profile, food safety, environmental footprint projections, and economic feasibility.

“XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion showcases the incredible potential of innovation to address one of the most pressing issues of our time sustainable global food supply," said Anousheh Ansari, Chief Executive Officer, XPRIZE. "As we approach the final phase of this transformative competition, we are inspired by the dedication and ingenuity of the participating teams. Their breakthroughs in alternative proteins will play a crucial role in shaping a more sustainable and resilient global food system.”

According to the World Bank Group, food inflation surpassed overall inflation in 53% of 166 countries, highlighting the need for nutritious, sustainable, and scalable alternative proteins. The Feed the Next Billion competition was modelled after XPRIZE conducted an analysis of global food system challenges in which it identified 12 breakthroughs that could establish a more food-secure and environmentally sustainable world by 2050. From these 12, the XPRIZE group prioritized the need for alternative proteins at-scale as a critical impact area that requires significant technological advances, decreased price points, and notable shifts in consumers’ preferences.

For more information about the XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition and ASPIRE’s role, please visit xprize.org/feed.